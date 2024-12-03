BREAKING: Virginia Tech DL Ishmael Findlayter Enters Transfer Portal
On Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Ishmael Findlayter announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. This move comes after fellow defensive lineman Malachi Madison also entered his name into the transfer portal.
Findlayter will enter the portal with three years of eligibility after recording two total tackles and a half of a sack in his career at Virginia Tech. Findlayter, a 6-foot-4 freshman from Toronto was a three-star recruit out of high school and the number one ranked player out of Ontario.
Findlayter released a statement as he entered the portal:
“First and foremost, I want to thank my family for their unwavering support. Without them, I wouldn’t be who I am today.
I also want to thank the Virginia Tech fans, my teammates, and the coaching staff for believing in me and making my time here so special. Representing this university has been an honor, and I will always cherish the memories and relationships I’ve built.
I will be entering my name into the transfer portal, with [three] years of eligibility to explore new opportunities, again I will always be grateful for my time in Blacksburg. Go Hokies!”
Findlayter wore No. 46 for the Hokies. He only saw game action against Virginia, where he recorded the aforementioned two total tackles and half sack. According to the 247Sports Composite, Findlayter was the 1,575th best player in the class of 2023. He was also ranked as the 135th edge rusher in the class of 2023.
The portal remains open and more players can enter, but as it stands now, only two Virginia Tech players have entered the portal—Malachi Madison and Ishmael Findlayter.
