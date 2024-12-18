Can Michael Vick become the next Deion Sanders?
Michael Vick, the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Famer, has taken on a new challenge. Vick will become the 19th coach of the Norfolk State University football team. This move comes after reports that the former quarterback had been in discussions about becoming the new head coach at Sacramento State. Now that Vick has officially landed at Norfolk State, he has drawn comparisons to fellow NFL star-turned-collegiate coach, Deion Sanders. With Coach Prime’s success at Jackson State and Colorado, the question has been prompted: Can Mike Vick recreate the success that Sanders brought?
Vick began his legendary career at Virginia Tech, redshirting his freshman year under Coach Beamer. He would spend the next two years becoming one of the best collegiate quarterbacks ever. He finished top 6 in Heisman voting both years. He ran for 1,216 yards, seventeen touchdowns and passed for 3,074 yards and 20 touchdowns. He etched his name into Virginia Tech history as likely the best quarterback to ever call Lane Stadium home, despite not having four years of statistics to add.
He took the NFL by storm as well, becoming the first ever African-American quarterback to be taken with the first pick in the NFL Draft. Similar to Deion Sanders, he dominated the NFL by winning on multiple levels, Vick revolutionized the game as a rushing quarterback unseen before, and Sanders revolutionized the way teams look at two-way players in the NFL. Sanders played to a certain extent on offense but became one of the best returners ever while also being one of the best cornerbacks ever.
Before Sanders' hiring at Jackson State, he had similarly minimal coaching experience to Vick. Sanders was the head coach of his self-created charter school, Prime Prep Academy, which was eventually shut down in 2015. He then served as the head coach Triple A Academy for two years. In 2017, he became the offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian High School, where he had the opportunity to coach his three sons. That was the extent of Sanders' experience, he had never coached collegiately.
Vick's coaching experience is the inverse of Sanders's. Vick has only taught professional football. He served as a coaching intern for the Kansas City Chiefs under Coach Andy Reid, but he left the team after training camp to become an NFL Analyst for Fox. In 2018, he was named the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Legends of the Allegiance of American Football, but he did not serve in that position throughout the season.
Now, Vick will be in his first coaching position since 2018, and his first ever position as a head coach, and the reactions have been polarizing. Dan Patrick said that Vick is not on the same level as Sanders, “Everybody wants to get the Deion Sanders effect. That’s what North Carolina is hoping for Bill Belichick; you got your Deion. Well no, there’s only one Deion. You can have Eddie George, Eddie George’s a wonderful guy; he’s not Deion. Ed Reed; he’s not Deion. Michael Vick: not Deion...but if you think you’re getting a Deion Sanders, think again.”
I think differently. Vick is in a prime position--no pun intended. Vick will be coaching back in Virginia, with plenty of recruiting ties and the advantage of taking over a team where the expectations have not been high in recent history. FBS teams will be watching what Vick is doing in Norfolk. If he can bring 10% of the excitement he generated as player to his coaching career, Norfolk State fans could help fund the rebuild of their FCS team. Whether he becomes the next Deion Sanders remains to be seen, but Vick's path is paved.