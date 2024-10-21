College Football Bowl Projections: Where is Virginia Tech Projected to Play After Beating Boston College?
After beating Boston College, Virginia Tech is now 4-3 heading into their game against Georgia Tech. With only one conference loss, the Hokies are still a threat in the ACC and they only need two more victories to be able to clinch a second consecutive bowl appearance. With only five games to go, the projections are starting to take shape and the national media expects Virginia Tech to make a bowl game.
At ESPN, analysts Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have different opinions on where the Hokies are headed for the postseason. Schlabach has Virginia Tech going to Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl and their opponent is Memphis. The Tigers are 6-1 this season, with their only loss coming against Navy. It would be the 7th meeting all-time between the schools and the series is tied 3-3.
Bonagura has Virginia Tech going to the Pinstripe Bowl to play defending national champion Michigan, who fell to 4-3 after a Saturday loss to Illinois. The only time these two historic programs have faced each other was in the 2012 Sugar Bowl, which Michigan won 23-20.
At 247Sports, Brad Crawford also has Virginia Tech going to the Pinstripe Bowl, but not to face Michigan. He has them facing a different Big Ten team and that is Iowa, who is coming off of a loss to Michigan State. Virginia Tech and Iowa have never met before and it would be an interesting matchup if it were to take place.
Over at the Action Network, Brett McMurphy has the same bowl projection as Schlabach. McMurphy is projecting that Virginia Tech is going to play in the Fenway Bowl vs Memphis.
While getting to a bowl game is important, Virginia Tech still has hopes of getting to the ACC Championship.
These next two games could be called trap games for Virginia Tech. The Hokies have won two in a row and now sit at 4-3 for the season and 2-1 overall. With a huge matchup against Clemson on the horizon, Virginia Tech cannot afford to overlook either the Yellow Jackets or the Orange.
Georgia Tech is coming into the game with injury concerns at the quarterback position, but they have other weapons on offense to hurt Virginia Tech. Running back Jamal Haynes is one of the ACC's best and the duo of Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr can be dangerous. They boast one of the top offensive lines in the conference and an improved defense. Whether Haynes King plays or not, this is a matchup that Virginia Tech must be ready for.
Then they face Syracuse next week and they are going to face one of the top passing attacks in the ACC. Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord has been a great story this year and he has a terrific trio of wide receivers to throw to. While the game against Clemson could have real ACC title game aspirations, Virginia Tech has to show they can handle their business first.
Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2 ACC) is coming off of a loss to No. 12 Notre Dame and they played that game without starting quarterback Haynes King and starting linebacker Kyle Efford.
