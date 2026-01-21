Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Manuel Ugarte could leave Man Utd. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have already closed an agreement with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior to move to Stamford Bridge next summer, with the Blues ready to pay €150 million (£130.1 million, $174.6 million) to get a deal done. (Source: El Nacional)

However, it is Manchester City who are the clear favorites to sign Vinicius, having already made their own offer of €150 million. (Source: Fichajes)

The Premier League’s elite have all been offered the chance to sign Vinicius for just €100 million (£86.7 million, $116.4 million), with the Real Madrid winger devastated by the breakdown in his relationship with the Bernabéu crowd. (Source: Defensa Central)

Manchester United are prepared to use Manuel Ugarte in a swap deal to sign Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Elsewhere, Man Utd have held talks over signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd have cast a wide net in their search for a new midfielder and have discussed a move for Beşiktaş’ Wilfred Ndidi, while they have also been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek from AC Milan. (Source: talkSPORT)

Newcastle United will accept “big” offers for winger Anthony Gordon, who is a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool, meanwhile, are readying a bid for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. The Reds have the strongest interest in a player who is expected to cost upwards of €100 million. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Fulham are in talks with Man City over a deal to sign winger Oscar Bobb, with negotiations revolving around a fee of £35 million ($47 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace, who are now considering a move for Villans forward Evann Guessand after failing to sign him last summer. (Source: The Athletic)

With John Stones’s contract at Man City expiring in the summer, both AC Milan and Bayern Munich are preparing offers for the center back. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s planned switch from Arsenal to Ajax will actually be permanent, with the Ukraine international due to sign a six-month contract. (Source: VI)

Genoa right back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, formerly of Arsenal, has been approached by Everton, Newcastle and West Ham United. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Everton are also interest in re-signing striker Romelu Lukaku from Napoli. A bid over €15 million (£13 million, $17.5 million) could be enough to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

Sticking in Italy, Roma have offered to sign both Mathys Tel and Radu Drăgușin on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this month. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

La Liga

Kenan Yıldız has plenty of admirers. | Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Barcelona have reignited their pursuit of Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız but, well aware they cannot compete financially, are hopeful that the allure of their sporting project will convince the Türkiye international to snub a move elsewhere. (Source: Fichajes)

If Jürgen Klopp joins Real Madrid, he would consider parting ways with midfielder Jude Bellingham. Chelsea are ready to propose a swap which would take Cole Palmer to the Bernabéu in exchange. (Source: El Nacional)

The two clubs are also discussing a swap for Enzo Fernández, with Chelsea now indicating a desire to sign Eduardo Camavinga in exchange. The Blues would also receive an additional €50 million (£43.4 million, $58.2 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unhappy at Real Madrid and has asked to leave the club next summer. Bayern Munich would be his preferred destination. (Source: Defensa Central)

Despite communicating a willingness to trigger his €6 million (£5.2 million, $7 million) release clause, Dro Fernández and Barcelona both have an agreement to try and recover a slightly higher fee during negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: SPORT)

Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves would happily join Real Madrid this month, but president Florentino Pérez is not interested in the move. (Source: Carrusel)

