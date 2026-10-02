Full Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Pitt

BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the first time in 20 days, Virginia Tech football hosts a game at Lane Stadium — this one against Pitt with a 5-0 start hanging in the balance.

Both the Hokies (4-0, 1-0 ACC) and Panthers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) enter Friday night's contest with unblemished marks, making the matchup one of four games nationally this week between undefeated FBS teams. For Virginia Tech, a victory would secure its first 5-0 start since 2005 and continue a remarkable turnaround in James Franklin's first season at the helm.

Virginia Tech's perfect record hasn't come without adversity. After opening the season with commanding victories over VMI (73-3) and Old Dominion (44-21), the Hokies survived consecutive road tests against Maryland and Boston College. Tech defeated the Terrapins 35-26 before escaping a rain-soaked Chestnut Hill with a 21-14 victory.

The latter required Virginia Tech to overcome a 14-6 fourth-quarter deficit. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer led an 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 14-yard score to Marlion Jackson, and Jeffrey Overton Jr. broke free for a 76-yard touchdown less than three minutes later to put the Hokies ahead for good.

Overton's emergence has added another dimension to an offense that relied heavily on Grunkemeyer through the first three weeks. The sophomore enters Friday with 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt. He erupted for a career-high 209 yards on 25 carries against Boston College, earning ACC Running Back of the Week honors.

Finding similar success against Pitt, though, will be difficult.

The Panthers enter Blacksburg allowing just 53.3 rushing yards per game and 8.5 points per contest. Pitt's defense has surrendered just 34 points through four games, following a 59-14 win over Miami (Ohio) with victories of 12-7 over UCF, 27-13 over Syracuse and 59-0 over Bucknell.

That creates perhaps the game's most important matchup. Virginia Tech has found a potential difference-maker in Overton, but Pitt possesses one of the stingiest rushing defenses in the country. If the Panthers can prevent Overton from consistently reaching the second level, more responsibility will fall back onto Grunkemeyer.

The Penn State transfer has largely handled that responsibility well. Grunkemeyer has completed 101 of 136 passes for 1,012 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions through four games. Boston College limited him to 147 passing yards, but the weather played a significant factor.

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel has completed 88 of 130 passes for 1,191 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception. His season began with a historic seven-touchdown performance against Miami (Ohio), and he threw for 403 yards and six touchdowns in last week's demolition of Bucknell. Heintschel became the first ACC quarterback to record multiple six-touchdown passing games in the same season.

That should provide Virginia Tech's pass rush with its biggest challenge yet. The Hokies have consistently disrupted opposing backfields, entering Friday averaging 4.25 sacks and 11.3 tackles for loss per game. Cortez Harris has led that charge with five sacks, including two in the victory over Boston College.

Getting to Heintschel could be critical. Pitt averages 347.3 passing yards and 39.3 points per game, and its passing attack isn't dependent on a single target. Thirteen different Panthers caught a pass against Bucknell, while five players hauled in touchdowns. Censere Lee led the scoring barrage with three touchdown receptions.

Friday also represents something Pitt hasn't experienced this season: a road game. The Panthers played each of their first four contests at Acrisure Stadium and now head into a sold-out Lane Stadium for a primetime matchup. Pitt is 3-8 all-time in Blacksburg, although the Panthers have won three of the last four overall meetings between the programs. Virginia Tech won the most recent matchup, 38-21, in 2023.

Virginia Tech has answered four different tests through four weeks. Pitt presents another, and perhaps the most complete one yet. One undefeated record will disappear Friday night. Which one do I think will?

Virginia Tech's defense should give Pitt its toughest test yet, while Lane Stadium could make the Panthers' first road game uncomfortable. The Hokies may not completely contain Heintschel, but Overton and Grunkemeyer should generate enough offense late to preserve the unbeaten start in a tightly contested ACC matchup.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Pitt 21