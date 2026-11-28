BLACKSBURG — Coming off back-to-back-to-back losses, Virginia Tech football will look to round off its regular season on the right foot when it hosts Virginia today.

The Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC) haven't won since Oct. 24, when they defeated Clemson 20-16 in Memorial Stadium to clinch bowl eligibility with four games remaining. Since then, Tech's fallen 51-28 to SMU in Dallas, Texas, 40-22 against Stanford at home and most recently, it sustained a 28-20 to then-No. 5 Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Virginia (6-5, 4-4) endured a three-game losing streak of its own, but it's bounced back to become bowl-eligible. The Cavaliers followed up a 36-7 win over Cal with a 41-24 victory over North Carolina to clinch bowl eligibility.

Unlike Tech, Virginia spent a smidge of the season ranked inside the AP Top 25, rattling off back-to-back routs of NC State (34-8) and Norfolk State (59-3) to open the year before taking a 38-27 loss to West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C.

The Cavaliers bounced back with a 42-3 win against Delaware before suffering a 38-7 drubbing at the hands of Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. A close 28-25 home win over Syracuse was followed by three straight losses to then-No. 24 SMU (23-13), Duke (19-16) and then-No. 14 Wake Forest (51-7).

This year, Virginia hasn't won on the road, and its last victory in Blacksburg came in 1998, when the Cavaliers overcame a 29-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Hokies 36-32. Virginia Tech has won each of the 12 meetings at Lane Stadium since then and owns a 62-39-5 advantage in the all-time series.

Last year, Virginia wrested the Commonwealth Cup away from the Hokies for the first time since 2019 with a 27-7 victory in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers haven't notched consecutive wins over Virginia Tech since 1997 and 1998.

Looking at UVA

Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula has thrown for 2,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. Pribula turned in a 19-of-24 performance through the air against the Tar Heels for a season-high 297 passing yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he's added 285 rushing yards (112 carries) for two touchdowns this season.

Pribula's matchup against Virginia Tech also carries an additional wrinkle. The signal-caller began his collegiate career under current Hokies head coach James Franklin at Penn State before spending the 2025 campaign at Missouri.

One of Pribula's weapons is running back Jekail Middlebrook, who tallied 140 receiving yards against North Carolina last weekend. Wideout Da'Shawn Martin has hauled in eight touchdown receptions this year, tied for the third-most in the ACC.

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On the other side of the ball, Virginia boasts the ACC's top defense in passing efficiency, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup against a Virginia Tech passing attack that's averaged 273 yards per game this season.

Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,869 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. Like Pribula, Grunkemeyer has largely avoided turning the ball over through the air this season, something that could prove particularly important against Virginia linebacker Kam Robinson, who's logged an interception in each of the Cavaliers' last two outings.

Defensively, Virginia touts the ACC's top unit in pass efficiency defense, having surrendered just nine touchdowns through the air while recording 13 interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks have completed just 54% of their passes against the Cavaliers this year.

Linebacker Kam Robinson has earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors in consecutive weeks, notching a combined 21 tackles and two interceptions against Cal and North Carolina. Against the Golden Bears, Robinson returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown, tying a program record with his fourth career pick-six.

However, the Cavaliers have been more susceptible on the ground, yielding 165.8 rushing yards per game. Virginia surrendered 227 rushing yards against North Carolina last weekend.

Virginia's defensive performances have also largely dictated its fortunes this season. The Cavaliers have surrendered an average of 11.7 points across their six victories, a figure that balloons to 33.8 in their five defeats.

A pair of Hokies could also reach individual milestones Saturday. Running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. sits 93 rushing yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark, while tight end Luke Reynolds needs seven receptions to establish a new ACC single-season record for catches by a tight end.

Score Prediction

Though the Hokies haven't won a game in over a month, there was some encouragement to be gleaned from their loss to Miami. Virginia Tech jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held a six-point advantage in the fourth quarter before surrendering a pair of touchdowns.

The question is whether Tech can piece together a full 60 minutes of football. The Hokies have yielded 119 points across their three-game losing streak, and against a Virginia offense that's put up 77 points over its last two games, there isn't much room for defensive lapses.

Still, Virginia's performances away from Charlottesville leave plenty to be desired. With a sold-out Lane Stadium awaiting the Cavaliers and the Hokies looking to stave off a four-game losing streak to close out Franklin's inaugural regular season, I think Tech does just enough to bring the Commonwealth Cup back to Blacksburg.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Virginia 28.