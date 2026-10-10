Full Game Preview & Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Cal

For Virginia Tech, its upcoming clash with California might not be among the marquee matchups remaining on its 2026 schedule, but it is one of the more critical.

Game Preview

The Hokies (4-1, 1-1 ACC) enter today's showdown against the Golden Bears off a 35-33 loss to Pitt, where they turned the ball over four times and missed a 36-yard field goal as time expired. Virginia Tech starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for a career-high 434 passing yards and three touchdowns, though he also threw his first two interceptions of the season and fumbled the ball twice.

Through five games, Grunkemeyer has gone 131-of-177 for 11 passing touchdowns and two interceptions, adding three scores on the ground. The junior transfer from Penn State has not been a rushing threat, though, producing minus-24 net rushing yards on 21 carries.

While the Hokies have outscored their first five opponents 209-66, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the Golden Bears. UCLA lost its season opener to UCLA 45-24 before beating Syracuse 21-18 and trashing FCS school Wagner 49-7. Back-to-back losses followed to Clemson (24-10) and UNLV (39-31), however, leaving the Golden Bears in a two-game rut entering today's contest.

Cal's starter may not be fully set in stone, though; starting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was listed as questionable on the ACC's availability report on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. One final report will follow at 1:30 p.m. ET, two hours before kickoff. Sagapolutele has completed 65% of his passes this season for 1,180 yards, eight touchdowns and five picks.

Cal turned to backup Jackson Brousseau for the remainder of the UNLV game; the Colorado State transfer was 19-of-32 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Brousseau's most extensive action came in the 2025 season at Colorado State, where he totaled 1,354 yards and nine passing touchdowns to three interceptions. Neither quarterback is a rushing threat; Brousseau has taken three carries for one net rushing yard while Sagapolutele has a net minus-40 rushing yards on 13 carries (mostly via sacks).

Cal has spread its damage through multiple options in the passing game, headlined by a pair of offseason transfers in former Rutgers wideout Ian Strong (762 yards, 52 receptions, five TDs in 2025) and former Ohio standout Chase Hendricks (1,037 yards, 71 receptions, seven TDs in 2025). Strong leads the way with 23 receptions for 299 yards and one score, while Hendricks has totaled 267 yards and two receiving touchdowns on 32 catches.

Running back Adam Mohammed has totaled 168 receiving yards and a team-high 336 rushing yards, though he was listed as questionable on Friday's availability report — as was Hendricks. Mohammed is the only running back with more than over 30 carries; his 73 totes are just over half of the team's 145 carries. Ashten Emory is next up the chart; Emory has taken 28 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 592 yards and four touchdowns last season at UTEP.

The Golden Bears' defense has struggled over the duration of the season, particularly against the run. The Golden Bears have allowed 206.3 rushing yards per game, a total that ranks No. 123 in the nation. Cal has allowed at least 173 rushing yards in three of its four games against FBS opponents, including 277 against UCLA and 257 against Clemson.

Meanwhile, Cal's own run game has been battered by injuries as it's only totaled 85.3 rushing yards per game (No. 130).

Despite flashes of potency from Virginia Tech's rushing attack — sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. has amassed 455 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry — the Hokies haven't always found consistency on the ground.

That's partially down to a bruised and battered Virginia Tech offensive line that will again be without left tackle Justin Terry. The program stated prior to Pitt that Terry, a transfer from Ohio State, will be out "several weeks". Linebacker George Ballance, a former walk-on who is one of this year's team captains, will also be out several weeks. Ballance was one of the team's second-stringers at linebacker, and true freshman Terry Wiggins worked in his place during Wednesday's open sessions.

On the other end, Cal defensive back Kingston Lopa will be questionable for today's affair. Lopa has logged a team-high five interceptions, while his overall defensive grade of 88.5 ranks 13th among all safeties at the FBS level. Lopa finished with three interceptions at Syracuse, returning one for a pick-six.

That was particularly evident last Friday against Pitt, when Tech mustered just 65 net rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging barely two yards per attempt. Overton Jr. was held to only 46 net rushing yards after totaling a career-high 209 yards the week prior against Boston College.

What do I think happens? I believe Virginia Tech is well-set for a win in spite of its rushing attack not being fully dialed in. The Hokies' passing has shined under Grunkemeyer this season, and against a less testy secondary, the junior transfer should be more suited to complete more of his typical short- to medium-yardage throws. In spite of Cal being a trap-esque ACC foe, I believe the Hokies have enough to exit Berkeley one win away from bowl eligibility.

Virginia Tech's contest against Cal is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick with coverage available on the ACC Network.

Pre-Game Records:

Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1 ACC)

Cal (2-3, 1-1 ACC)