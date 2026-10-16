How Could The 24-Team College Football Playoff Affect Virginia Tech?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech would have plenty to gain from a 24-team College Football Playoff. Whether college football needs a field that large is a different discussion, and there are legitimate reasons to question how far the sport should expand its postseason.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich reported Thursday that the CFP is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams beginning in 2027. The CFP confirmed continued discussions with ESPN but did not announce a finalized agreement.

How does this change things for the Hokies?

For the Hokies, the appeal is straightforward. A larger field creates more room for a strong season that falls short of an ACC championship, giving James Franklin's program another attainable objective as it works toward becoming a consistent contender.

Consider a hypothetical Virginia Tech team finishing 9-3 against a respectable schedule. That record would guarantee nothing in either format, but doubling the field would give the Hokies a better chance to remain in the discussion instead of needing help just to approach the cutoff.

There is also the possibility of bringing a playoff game to Lane Stadium. The reported framework includes two rounds on campus, with the top eight seeds receiving byes and teams seeded ninth through 16th hosting opening-round games. That would give Virginia Tech something meaningful to pursue beyond making the field.

Still, I have a hard time believing college football needs 24 teams to determine its national champion. There is a difference between keeping more fan bases involved and identifying teams that have earned a realistic opportunity to win the title.

Expanding this far softens the consequences of losing even further, particularly for other programs whose schedules and reputations already position them favorably with the selection committee. A disappointing season by a national power's standards could still end with a playoff berth, while teams outside those circles debate whether their victories received enough credit.

More available spots would improve Virginia Tech's opportunities, but the Hokies would still need quality wins, and an expanded bracket would not automatically resolve arguments over conference strength or how teams should be evaluated.

My preference would be to preserve a greater reward for an exceptional regular season. Byes and home games would help accomplish that, although I am not convinced those advantages fully offset the reduced urgency that comes with allowing more losses into the field.

For Franklin, expansion would also change how progress is measured in Blacksburg. If 24 teams make the playoffs, qualifying should eventually become a reasonable expectation for a successful Virginia Tech program, with winning games once there representing the next step.

That expectation should come with patience while the roster develops, but it cannot remain theoretical forever. A broader field makes it harder to argue that the postseason is reserved for a small group of programs that Virginia Tech cannot reasonably challenge, given that the pool is doubled.

I can question whether this is the best direction for college football and still recognize the opportunity for the Hokies. If expansion happens, Virginia Tech needs to turn that additional access into something tangible on the field.