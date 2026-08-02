One Breakout Player at Each Position for Virginia Tech

A new coaching staff, a revamped roster and an influx of talent through the transfer portal have created plenty of optimism surrounding Virginia Tech heading into the 2026 season. While established stars will garner much of the attention, every successful season is defined by players who take leaps.

Here is one breakout candidate at each position group for the Hokies this fall on the offensive side of the football:

While Grunkemeyer is already expected to start, he still fits the definition of a breakout player on the national stage. The Penn State transfer made seven starts in 2025, completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and just four interceptions while posting a 75.0 ESPN QBR. Those are efficient numbers, but a full season under James Franklin and offensive coordinator Ty Howle could elevate him into one of the ACC's better quarterbacks.

Virginia Tech has multiple capable backs, but Overton appears poised to emerge as the feature option. The redshirt freshman flashed during spring practices and possesses the combination of vision and physicality Franklin has traditionally leaned on in his offenses. With an experienced offensive line returning and a quarterback who should keep defenses honest, Overton has an opportunity to become Virginia Tech's first 800-plus yard rusher in several seasons.

Wide Receiver: Chanz Wiggins or Keylen "Brodie" Adams

At 6-foot-3, Wiggins brings the size Virginia Tech has lacked on the perimeter. The former four-star recruit has patiently developed and now enters his redshirt sophomore season with an entirely new offensive system. Defenses will naturally key on Ayden Greene, leaving Wiggins with favorable one-on-one opportunities. If he develops chemistry with Grunkemeyer early, don't be surprised if he becomes one of the Hokies' biggest red-zone weapons. I'd toss Keylen "Brodie" Adams as a breakout pick here, too. Both of these returnees missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to injury, and with the

Tight End: Luke Reynolds

Reynolds totaled 35 receptions for 368 yards across two seasons at Penn State and already has established chemistry with Grunkemeyer. Franklin's offenses have consistently featured tight ends, making Reynolds one of the safest bets on the roster to dramatically improve his production. His versatility as both a receiver and blocker should make him one of Virginia Tech's most valuable offensive players.

Offensive Line: Kyle Altuner

Altuner may already be penciled in as Virginia Tech's starting center, but 2026 could be the year he emerges as one of the ACC's better interior offensive linemen. The former West Virginia transfer played virtually every meaningful snap for the Hokies in 2025 and finished as the team's highest-graded returning offensive lineman. With another offseason under offensive line coach Matt Moore and an improved supporting cast around him, Altuner is in position to make a significant sophomore leap. Centers are responsible for setting protections and communicating adjustments before the snap, and if Virginia Tech's offensive line takes the step many expect under James Franklin, Altuner will likely be at the center of that improvement.