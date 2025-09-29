Opening Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Put Hokies As One-Score Favorites
The Hokies triumphed over NC State yesterday after being listed as 10.5-point underdogs, covering the spread for the first time this season. For this upcoming contest, they enter as six-point favorites over Wake Forest. The over/under for the contest is set at 50.5.
Robby Ashford mans the quarterback slot for the Demon Deacons (2-2, 0-1 ACC); in four contests, Ashford has tallied 916 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. In all four of his games, he has tallied over 200 passing yards and notched one rushing touchown in each game; however, Ashford only notched one game with a passing touchdown, coming against Western Carolina on Sept. 6. His completion numbers — 67 for 113 (59.3%) — are pedestrian. Ashford ranks at No. 105 in quarterback rating with a tally of 39.8.
So far, through five games, Virginia Tech's (2-3, 1-0 ACC) signal-caller Kyron Drones has produced an inconsistent campaign; through five games, Drones has put up 1,105 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, while completing 105 of his 169 passes (62.1%). That percentage currently sits as the highest of his career. Drones exceeded the 200-yard mark in three of his five contests, failing to do so against Vanderbilt and NC State. Currently, the redshirt senior sits at No. 79 in quarterback rating (QBR), but possesses the No. 37 highest run mark in QBR.
The star of the show this past game for Virginia Tech was tailback Terion Stewart, who rushed for a career-high 174 yards, his 11th time eclipsing the 100-yard mark and fifth time exceeding 150 yards in a single contest. Stewart's 174 yards came on 15 carries for a staggering 11.6 yards per carry mark. His totals for the year now sit at 26 carries for 239 yards and an average yards per carry total of 9.2.
On the other side, Demond Claiborne enters his final year; through four games, Claiborne has tallied 366 rushing yards on 46 carries, including six touchdowns. Claiborne's strongest effort was a 10-carry, 193-yard effort against Western Carolina, which featured a trio of touchdowns.
Here's some betting tidbits to watch ahead of the game:
Wake Forest is 2-2 against the spread this year; the Hokies are 1-4. The over/under has gone over in two of Tech's five games this season, including two of their last three home games. However, the Hokies remain 0-3 against the spread at home and are also 0-3 this season as the betting favorites.
However, Wake Forest was projected to finish second-to-last in the ACC in the preseason poll, only ahead of Stanford, and while they threatened Georgia Tech in a 30-29 overtime heartbreaker, they also barely staved off Kennesaw State to open the season.
Virginia Tech will contest the Demon Deacons on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m., with viewing available on the CW.
