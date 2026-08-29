Predicting The Winner of Every Virginia Tech Football Position Battle

Virginia Tech is officially one week away from beginning the James Franklin era against VMI, and with the season opener rapidly approaching, the Hokies' depth chart is finally beginning to take shape.

Franklin has remained hesitant to publicly name starters throughout fall camp, instead allowing competition to continue through the final weeks of August. Some battles appear much closer than others, though, and after several weeks of practices, scrimmages and comments from Franklin, I think there is enough information to make some predictions.

Here are my picks to win several of Virginia Tech's remaining position battles.

Franklin hasn't officially named Ethan Grunkemeyer Virginia Tech's starting quarterback, but essentially everything we've seen throughout fall camp points toward the Penn State transfer taking the first snap against VMI. Grunkemeyer has consistently led off quarterback drills during media-open portions of practice, was named one of Virginia Tech's team captains and is the only quarterback on the roster with meaningful collegiate experience.

Grunkemeyer started seven games for Penn State last season, throwing for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Bryce Baker, Kelden Ryan and Troy Huhn have continued competing behind him, but at this point, I'd consider this less of a position battle and more of Franklin's desire to maintain competition until game week.

Wide Receiver No. 3: Marlion Jackson

Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown appear locked into the first two spots, leaving Jackson, Tyseer Denmark, Takye Heath and several younger receivers competing for opportunities behind them. Davion "FatRat" Brown has also put together an impressive fall camp as a true freshman and looks capable of earning a spot in the two-deep.

Jackson, however, has consistently appeared near the front of that group throughout August. During Virginia Tech's Aug. 25 practice, he was the third receiver through uncontested catch drills behind Greene and Brown, with "FatRat" Brown and Denmark following him.

I don't think winning WR3 necessarily means Jackson will dominate the snaps behind Virginia Tech's top two receivers. The Hokies have enough options to rotate players based on personnel and situation, and Luke Reynolds' presence at tight end should lead to plenty of two-tight-end looks as well.

Left Tackle: Justin Terry

Virginia Tech's offensive line remains the position group I'm most interested in seeing once an official depth chart is released.

The interior seems relatively established, with Kyle Altuner, Layth Ghannam and Brody Meadows all competing for roles, while tackle has remained more fluid. Montavious Cunningham has received plenty of work, and Oklahoma transfer Logan Howland is finally healthy after missing the spring.

At left tackle, however, I'm going with Ohio State transfer Justin Terry. Terry also missed significant time during the spring, making his evaluation somewhat difficult entering fall camp, but he has been heavily involved in the tackle competition throughout August. At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, he also gives Virginia Tech the size it desperately needs on the edge after struggling to consistently protect the quarterback last season.

Howland should still factor heavily into the rotation, but I'm giving Terry the slight advantage entering Week 1. I could see a world where Howland starts the opener, and I'd go 55-45 on the split there.

Running Back No. 3: Tyler Mason

Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton Jr. appear to have established themselves as Virginia Tech's top two running backs. The more interesting competition is happening directly behind them.

Louisiana transfer Bill Davis missing time during camp has created an opportunity for Tyler Mason and Messiah Mickens, and Mason seems to have taken advantage of it. Franklin recently mentioned Mason among Virginia Tech's most improved players since the spring, while also indicating that special teams could ultimately help determine who earns the third running back spot.

Neither Mason nor Mickens is likely to receive a massive number of carries if Hawkins and Overton remain healthy. Their ability to contribute elsewhere could therefore become the separator.

Franklin hasn't exactly shown much interest in ending competitions earlier than necessary. Even so, the picture is considerably clearer than it was at the beginning of August. We'll find out soon enough whether my predictions hold.