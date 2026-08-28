Why Virginia Tech's Biggest Offensive Question Isn't At Quarterback

When Virginia Tech football enters the 2026 season, there is one question that seems to follow the Hokies everywhere: Can Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer be the answer at quarterback?

It is a completely fair question. Grunkemeyer is entering his first season as a full-time starter after starting the last seven games of the 2025 season at Penn State, and he is doing so while learning a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Ty Howle. There are plenty of reasons to be curious about how he will perform when the games actually count.

However, I don't think quarterback is Virginia Tech's biggest offensive question heading into the season.

Instead, I believe that question belongs to the wide receiver room, though the question of who starts on the O-line and how potent that line is a sort of 1-B to the wide receivers being the 1-A.

There is plenty of talent at the wide receiver position, but Virginia Tech still has to prove that it has enough consistent production on the outside to make this offense work the way it is supposed to. Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown are the obvious starting point, but the Hokies need several other receivers to step forward if they want to make life easier for Grunkemeyer.

Greene should once again be one of the most important pieces of the offense. He has already established himself as a reliable target, and having a proven receiver like him gives Grunkemeyer someone he can trust when a play breaks down or the offense needs a conversion. Brown also has proven production at another school, and one in the ACC at that in Duke. The redshirt junior was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list in the summer.

The question is what happens after Greene.

Marlion Jackson (753 yards at Louisiana Tech over three seasons) and Tyseer Denmark figure to be the main options fighting for the third starting wideout spot alongside Greene and Que'Sean Brown. Keylen Adams remains an intriguing young option, while Takye Heath, true freshman Davion "FatRat" Brown and Shamarius Peterkin give the Hokies additional players who could see meaningful snaps.

The Hokies don't necessarily need another Greene or Que'Sean Brown. They need two or three receivers who can consistently get open, make contested catches and create enough explosive plays to keep opposing defenses from simply focusing their attention on Greene and the tight ends.

Based both on quotes and spring game production, Virginia Tech has made it clear that its tight ends are going to be heavily involved in the passing game. That means defenses are going to have to make some difficult decisions about how they allocate coverage, making it important that Virginia Tech's third wideout is dangerous enough to warrant attention and drive some away from Greene and Que'Sean Brown.

The easiest way to make those decisions, however, is to determine that Virginia Tech's receivers aren't dangerous enough to warrant significant attention.

That's the scenario the Hokies have to avoid.

If Greene and Que'Sean Brown are the only receivers consistently winning his matchup, opposing defenses can roll coverage toward him. They can bring safeties closer to the line of scrimmage and devote additional resources to the middle of the field, where Virginia Tech wants to use its tight ends.

It would be easy to look at Grunkemeyer's performance and determine whether he is the right quarterback for Virginia Tech based solely on his statistics. Quarterback statistics are heavily dependent on the players around them, and Grunkemeyer's success is partially reliant on the wide receivers around him.

The question of the wide receivers, in my opinion, is the biggest unanswered question surrounding the offense right now. The Hokies don't need every receiver to become a star, but they do need enough of them to become dependable contributors. Grunkemeyer will obviously have a lot to do with that. His decision-making, accuracy and ability to operate Howle's system will ultimately determine how far Virginia Tech can go offensively, though the burden is not his alone to carry.

The Hokies have invested plenty into improving this offense, and the pieces are beginning to look more complete. The offensive line has experience, the tight end room could be one of the team's biggest strengths and Grunkemeyer gives Virginia Tech a young quarterback with plenty of upside.

That's why, as the season approaches, I'm looking less at the quarterback position and more at the players lining up around him. Grunkemeyer's development will be one of the biggest stories of the season. But the emergence of Virginia Tech's other wide receivers beyond the first two names is what I think will be one of the main determinants of how high the ceiling of this offense is.