Sam Houston State Defensive Back Transfer Isaiah Cash Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech needed to remake their secondary via the transfer portal this offseason due to the players they lost and they have done a solid job so far. The latest transfer commitment is Sam Houston State DB Isaiah Cash, who has been a target for the Hokies this transfer portal cycle. Cash announced on social media this afternoon that he coming to join Brent Pry's program in Blacksburg.
This season for Sam Houston State, Cash racked up 68 tackles and two interceptions and he brings plenty of experience. Cash came to Sam Houston State from Houston Christian and has five years of experience under his belt. For his career, Cash has 173 tackles and five interceptions. This past season, Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.4 grade in 881 snaps, including an elite 91.0 tackling grade.
Pry and this staff have done a solid job of remaking the secondary via the portal. The Hokies lost Mansoor Delane, Mose Phillips, and Dorian Strong this offseason and needed strong replacements. Cash, ECU DB Isaiah Brown-Murray, Rice DB Tyson Flowers, Clemson DB Sherrod Covil, and Wingate DB Joseph Reddish. Will this be enough? Only time will tell, but this is a solid start.
Virginia Tech got a big commitment from Bowling Green RB Terion Stewart. Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and was an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Covil Jr officially committed to the Hokies Wednesday night and gives them help in the secondary.
Virginia Tech has lost a lot of talent in the secondary to the transfer portal this offseason, but Covil gives them an experienced safety who should be able to make an impact right away.
Here is the scouting report from when Covil was a prospect from 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn:
"Has frame to support 200 pounds. Can play free or strong safety, and could plug in as nickel as well. Excels on field for one of top teams in Virginia. Is college ready for a strength standpoint. Tough, physical player with closing speed and a devastating hitter who delivers big, clean hits. Loves to compete. Never misses a chance to make a physical, aggressive tackle. Plays fast but excellent body control. Has ideal timing and good ball skills while also being technically sound. Routinely covers 20 yards to make a hit or open field tackle. Improved man-to-man cover skills from junior season. Jams and re-routes receivers regularly when matched up in the slot. Shows he an ability to flip hips and cover outside of numbers. Instinctual and quick to recognize plays. Excellent reaction time. Can sort through traffic and locate ball carrier. Can stack and shed but often beats the block. Has mentality to come and stuff run. Shows blitzing ability. Size concerns at a shade under 6-foot but does have plus length. Bigger receivers can win 50-50 balls because of size. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. NFL draft mid-round potential."
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (8)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)