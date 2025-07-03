Six Transfers Who Could Make or Break Virginia Tech's 2025 Season
It was an offseason of change for Virginia Tech.
The Hokies had a disappointing 6-7 a year ago and that led to head coach Brent Pry having to hire two new coordinators and bring in a large transfer class. Virginia Tech had five players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and then saw a host of other potential NFL players leave in the transfer portal. After being discussed as a dark horse team in the ACC for 2024, the same sentiment is not being shared about the program this season. They are going to be counting on the hires of Phillip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes to help improve their on field play, but it might be more on the shoulders of the large transfer class they brought in.
With that in mind, which transfers could make or break the Hokies 2025 season?
RB Terion Stewart
Given who the Hokies brought in and the personnel they now have, you can see the vision for a powerful rushing attack. Virginia Tech brought in three new running backs and is hoping that dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones can stay healthy. For this idea to work, they need a lead running back to emerge and it just might be Bowling Green transfer Terion Stewart.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
OL Tomas Rimac
Virginia Tech has had to reshape its offensive line this offseason, from a coaching staff standpoint and a personnel standpoint. Pry was able to hire former West Virginia OL coach Matt Moore this offseason and he brought interior lineman Tomas Rimac with him.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rimac played 937 total snaps at left guard this past season and finished with a 77.1 overall offensive grade, including a very good 86.3 run-blocking grade. He finished with a 63.4 grade in 690 snaps in 2023 and a 68.9 grade in 440 snaps in 2022. He should be a plug-and-play starter for an offensive that is returning quarterback Kyron Drones and landed Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart in the portal. While the loss of Bhayshul Tuten will be felt, Stewart, Drones, and Rimac provide the blueprint for a strong running game.
Virginia Tech needs Rimac to anchor the offensive line this season and transform it into a strong unit.
WR Donavon Greene
Virginia Tech lost production at the receiver position and needed an immediate contributor to come in and be a reliable target. From all indications, that just might be Wake Forest transfer Donavon Greene.
Greene is a 6'2 210 LBS receiver who adds size and experience on the outside. In his career, Greene has hauled in 102 catches for 1,853 yards and 13 touchdowns. His most productive season as a Demon Deacon came in 2023 when he caught 37 passes for 642 yards and six touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Greene finished with a 61.3 grade in 293 snaps this season, a 70.6 grade in 576 snaps in 2022, a 72.5 grade in 507 snaps in 2020, and a 74.0 grade in 214 snaps in 2019. He clearly has experience and should compete for playing time instantly with the Hokies offense.
WR/RB Cameron Seldon
Seldon's best position might be described as an offensive weapon. He is going to be used all over the field this season in Montgomery's offense and could be in for a big season.
Seldon was ranked as the No. 9 running back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Seldon totaled 48 carries for 224 yards and a touchdown, plus one reception in his two-year career. Seldon also fielded 6 kick returns as a Volunteer, totaling 113 yards with an average of 18.8 yards per return and a long of 35 yards.
He drew good reviews from Pry in spring practice:
"I have been pleasantly surprised. He catches the ball more naturally than I anticipated. He's got really good speed. He's got a great build. He's got really good You know, to this point with four practices in the winter program, he's, you know, he's everything that I ought to be.
I even think about him on defense. He looks like a bona fide safety. You know, he's a really good looking athlete that can run, his agility that works. He's got a burst. You know, he's raw in a lot of areas but you know we're excited to work with him.
Yeah, I think it's, you know, he's got the ability to do that. Are we able to do that with our offense and, you know, with the personnel we have that we'll see? But he's, you know, based on his running back background, he's good with the ball of his hand, that's after the catch."
If he can be a dynamic threat that defenses have to account for on every snap, this offense could be much improved.
DE Ben Bell
Virginia Tech had one of the best pass rushes in the ACC last season, but a good chunk of that production is now gone. The Hokies had to dip into the portal for help in that area and Texas State's Ben Bell has a chance to hopefully pick up where Antwaun Powell-Ryland left off.
Bell started his career at Louisiana Tech before transferring over to Texas State. For his career, he has totaled 126 tackles and 19 sacks, with his season-high in sacks coming in 2023 when he totaled 10. According to Pro Football Focus, Bell played 206 snaps this past season and finished with an 80.8 grade, the third highest on the defense. What is notable is that he finished with a 91.1 pass-rushing grade. In 2023, Bell finished with a 90.9 grade in over 500 snaps and an even better 93.0 pass-rushing grade. In 2022, Bell received a 71.2 grade from PFF in 272 snaps, including an 83.9 pass-rushing grade. The Hokies are getting themselves a seasoned pass rusher who should be an impact player for the defense this season, and he fills a massive need.
DB Isaiah Cash
Another position where Virginia Tech has plenty of experience to replace is the secondary and Sam Houston transfer Isaiah Cash has a chance to be an instant impact player.
Last season for Sam Houston State, Cash racked up 68 tackles and two interceptions, and he brings plenty of experience. Cash came to Sam Houston State from Houston Christian and has five years of experience under his belt. For his career, Cash has 173 tackles and five interceptions. This past season, Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.4 grade in 881 snaps, including an elite 91.0 tackling grade.
Can Cash be a leader for a defense that is hoping to take the next step?