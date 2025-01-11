Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Commitment From Wake Forest Transfer Wide Receiver Donavon Greene

BREAKING: 3⭐️ Wake Forest transfer WR Donavon Greene has committed to Virginia Tech



The 6’2 210 lb. receiver from Mount Airy, N.C. had 23 catches for 380 yards and 3 TDs this season



1 year of eligibility remaining



