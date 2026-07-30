The Five Virginia Tech Players With The Most To Prove This Season

After a 3-9 campaign in 2025, expectations are rising in Blacksburg following an active offseason that brought in several impact transfers and returning veterans poised for bigger roles. While Virginia Tech has no shortage of talent entering the 2026 season, a handful of players face more pressure than the rest to deliver on the hype. Whether they're looking to live up to lofty expectations, build on promising production or make a seamless transition to the ACC, I think these five Hokies have the most to prove this fall.

No. 1: Ethan Grunkemeyer, Quarterback

No player will be under a bigger microscope this season than Ethan Grunkemeyer. The Penn State transfer started the final seven games of the 2025 season, completing 123 of 178 passes (69.1%) for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while helping lead the Nittany Lions to four straight victories to close the year. Now, he's tasked with leading Virginia Tech's offense after the Hokies finished 3-9 a season ago. If Grunkemeyer can provide consistent quarterback play, Virginia Tech's outlook changes dramatically.

No. 2: Luke Reynolds, Tight End

A former five-star recruit, Reynolds reunites with Grunkemeyer after the pair spent two seasons together at Penn State. Reynolds totaled 35 receptions for 368 yards with the Nittany Lions and arrives in Blacksburg with expectations of becoming a featured piece of the passing attack. Virginia Tech invested heavily in upgrading its offense through the transfer portal, and Reynolds will be expected to immediately become one of Grunkemeyer's most dependable targets.

No. 3: Que'Sean Brown, Wide Receiver

Virginia Tech needed more explosiveness at wide receiver, and Brown was one of its biggest transfer additions. After transferring from Duke, Brown is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign in which he caught 56 passes for 846 yards and six touchdowns. With the Hokies looking to take a step forward offensively, Brown has a chance to establish himself as the team's No. 1 receiving option. Ayden Greene is the incumbent No. 1, having tallied 516 yards and three scores last season.

No. 4: Elhadj Fall, Defensive Tackle

Fall enters the season expected to start alongside All-ACC returnee Kemari Copeland after transferring from Georgia Southern prior to 2025. Last season, Fall recorded 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a blocked field goal. Replacing production up front won't be easy, but Virginia Tech is counting on Fall to help anchor the interior of the defensive line and give the Hokies one of the ACC's stronger defensive tackle pairings.

No. 5: Tyson Flowers, Safety

Flowers returns as one of the most experienced players in Virginia Tech's secondary after starting all 12 games in 2025. The former Rice transfer finished last season with 49 tackles, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble, and he'll once again be counted on to lead the back end of the defense. With several new faces expected to contribute in the secondary, Flowers' leadership and consistency will be critical throughout the season.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hokies' home game against the Keydets will be broadcast on the ACC Network, and it'll be the first meeting between the two schools since the 1984 season.