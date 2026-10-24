Three Bold Predictions for Virginia Tech vs Clemson

Virginia Tech football has an opportunity to accomplish something it hasn’t done since 2007: defeat Clemson.

The Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) travel to Death Valley on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET matchup against the Tigers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) on ESPN, with bowl eligibility on the line for James Franklin’s squad.

Virginia Tech enters the contest following a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech, while Clemson is coming off a 37-0 shutout of Charleston Southern. Despite the Tigers’ recent success, Clemson has struggled offensively throughout much of the season, potentially opening the door for Virginia Tech to snap its seven-game losing streak against the program.

With that said, here are three predictions for Virginia Tech’s Saturday night showdown against Clemson.

No. 1: Ethan Grunkemeyer throws for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns.

Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has established himself as one of the ACC’s more productive signal-callers, completing 167 of 229 passes for 1,984 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions through seven games.

The Penn State transfer is coming off another solid performance against Georgia Tech, completing 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns — though 215 of his 250 yards came before halftime.

While Clemson’s defense has been respectable against opposing passing attacks, Grunkemeyer has demonstrated an ability to stretch the field with his receiving corps at his best, crossing the 300-yard mark twice.

One player who could benefit is wide receiver Que’Sean Brown, who recorded a career-high 182 receiving yards against Georgia Tech last weekend.

Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s familiarity with Franklin’s offensive system could complicate matters, but the Hokies have enough weapons to create explosive plays.

I think Grunkemeyer surpasses 300 passing yards for the third time this season, throwing three touchdowns in the process.

No. 2: Virginia Tech forces at least two Clemson turnovers.

Clemson’s offensive struggles have been well-documented throughout the season, particularly through the air.

The Tigers have thrown just two touchdown passes through six games, with freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds experiencing growing pains since assuming the starting role.

Against Miami, Reynolds was sacked six times and threw a fourth-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown. Clemson’s quarterbacks also combined for two interceptions against Charleston Southern last weekend.

Virginia Tech’s defensive front has been one of the bright spots for the Hokies, particularly against opposing rushing attacks. The unit enters Saturday allowing just 87.4 rushing yards per game, ranking among the nation’s best.

If Virginia Tech can limit Clemson’s ground game and force the Tigers into obvious passing situations, opportunities for takeaways should present themselves.

The Hokies haven’t always capitalized on those opportunities this season, but Saturday could provide an opportunity to change that narrative.

No. 3: Virginia Tech defeats Clemson for the first time since 2007

Perhaps the boldest prediction of the three is also the most consequential.

Virginia Tech hasn’t defeated Clemson since a 41-23 victory in Blacksburg during the 2007 season, with the Tigers winning seven consecutive meetings since then.

Dabo Swinney has never lost to the Hokies as Clemson’s head coach, going 6-0 against Virginia Tech — though it’s not the same Tigers that dominated the ACC in the 2010s.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has demonstrated significant improvement under Franklin, even if close losses against Pitt and California have prevented the Hokies from entering Saturday with a better record.

The Hokies’ previous five games have all been decided by 10 points or fewer, and another competitive contest seems likely.

With Grunkemeyer leading the offense and Virginia Tech’s defensive front capable of disrupting Clemson’s inconsistent passing attack, the Hokies have an opportunity to escape Death Valley with their sixth victory.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Clemson 24