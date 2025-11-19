Three Takeaways From James Franklin's Introductory Press Conference
On Wednesday, Virginia Tech held a momentous official introductory press conference for their new head coach, James Franklin. A grand-slam hire officially became reality, and the Franklin era in Blacksburg is under way after weeks and weeks of smoke around the rumors. I have a few takeaways from the press conference and the situation as a whole, so let's get right into it.
No. 1: Virginia Tech is serious about football.
This became evident about two months ago, when the BOV passed a movement to provide a $229 million cash influx into the athletic program. A lot of that money rides on philanthropy/donations, though. The program needed to make a big hire to get the big donors to open up their checkbooks and send the Hokies more money to be able to run a big-time program.
"The reality is in today's day and age, there's an NIL component," Franklin said. "For us, we're not going to lead with money. I want young men to choose our program because this is where they want to be. But then, we need to be competitive with all the other schools as well because it doesn't make sense for us to ask these young people to walk away from significant money."
Virginia Tech football has positioned itself for a real chance to earn a seat at the potential superleague table, if the SEC and Big 10 opt into reshaping their own college football landscape. They landed the big kahuna. Now, it becomes about the output on the field.
No. 2: It appears as if Penn State made a mistake.
James Franklin is locked in for the Virginia Tech Hokies football program. He is here to win, and he is here to turn the effort around quickly.
"“You could not have found a coach that's going to pour his heart and soul into this place more than me and my family," Franklin said. "I give you my word on that.”
James Franklin is going to turn this program around in a hurry; he is already on the phone with former recruits doing his part to get these talented players to Blacksburg.
“I don't take this for granted. I don't take my family for granted. I don't take my career for granted. This is all I got… I want to be a great football coach and represent this place the right way.”
No. 3: In a bit, this might be the best recruiting class that Virginia Tech has had in 247Sports' rankings.
James Franklin is an elite recruiter of the mid-atlantic region, and he is in the perfect spot to recruit it. It's a fair bet that he will be retaining RB Coach Elijah Brooks and WR Coach Fontel Mines, who have also recruited the region very well.
Having those blue-chip players pays dividends.
“At the end of the day, this is a players' game," Franklin said. "I'm not sure why, but the plays just seem to work better when you got really good players. We had a running back at Penn State… named Saquon Barkley. And for some reason, when we handed the ball off to him, the plays just worked better.”
You also have the long-shot chance that he brings Brent Pry in as his DC. Pry already lives in Blacksburg and knows the school like few do. Pry had his faults; defense and recruiting were not the knell for his tenure in Blacksburg.
“Two nights ago, I had 40 players on the phone, young men that are committed to Virginia Tech," Franklin said. "Also called all the top players in the state of Virginia, as well.”
Franklin also has experience recruiting Tennessee during his time at Vanderbilt, where he spent three seasons.