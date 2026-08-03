Three Under-The-Radar Virginia Tech Players Who Could Crack The Two-Deep

When a new coaching staff takes over, much of the attention naturally goes toward the biggest names. For Virginia Tech in 2026, that means players like Ethan Grunkemeyer, Luke Reynolds and Kemari Copeland will dominate headlines.

But every successful team needs more than just established stars. The difference between a good season and a great one is often found in the players who emerge unexpectedly. Under James Franklin, Virginia Tech's roster has undergone a significant transformation, creating opportunities for younger players and under-the-radar contributors to earn meaningful roles. Here are four Hokies who could climb the depth chart and crack the two-deep in 2026:

No. 1: Chanz Wiggins, Wide Receiver

Virginia Tech has spent recent seasons searching for consistent playmakers at wide receiver, and Wiggins could be the next player to emerge.

The 6-foot-3 receiver entered Blacksburg as a highly regarded prospect and possesses the size that the Hokies have lacked on the outside. While Ayden Greene is expected to be one of Virginia Tech's top receiving threats, Wiggins has the physical tools to carve out a significant role.

His biggest opportunity comes from the way defenses will have to account for the rest of the offense. With Luke Reynolds creating mismatches at tight end and Ethan Grunkemeyer bringing stability at quarterback, opposing secondaries cannot simply load up against one player. Virginia Tech's wideouts seem to be a 1-2 punch of Que'Sean Brown and Greene in some order, with the order behind them unclear; that offers Wiggins a chance to carve out a role, even if it's not as the third starting wideout.

No. 2: Tyseer Denmark, Wide Receiver

Virginia Tech's receiver room has plenty of established names, but Denmark is the type of young player who could force his way into the rotation.

The former four-star recruit arrived in Blacksburg with plenty of talent, and after spending his first season adjusting to the college game, 2026 presents an opportunity to take a significant step forward. With Greene and Que'Sean Brown expected to headline the receiver group, Denmark will have to earn every snap in a crowded room — but his athletic profile gives him a chance to do exactly that.

Denmark flashed during the spring, making four receptions for 38 yards in the Hokies' spring game, showing the ability to create separation and make plays in space. While the depth chart is crowded, Virginia Tech needs more than just two reliable receivers if Ethan Grunkemeyer and the offense are going to reach their ceiling. The biggest question is consistency. If Denmark can continue developing as a route runner and become more dependable in the passing game, he has a legitimate chance to climb into the two-deep and become one of the more intriguing young weapons on the roster.

No. 3: Quentin Reddish, Safety

The secondary enters 2026 with a mix of veteran leadership and intriguing young talent, and Reddish could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of another year in the system.

Reddish was beginning to establish himself as a key piece of Virginia Tech's defense before a season-ending shoulder injury cut his 2025 campaign short. In the first three games of the season, he recorded 15 tackles.

While Tyson Flowers provides veteran stability after starting all 12 games last season and finishing with 49 tackles, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble, Virginia Tech needs another safety capable of making plays alongside him. Reddish showed he could be that player before his injury. Whether dropping into coverage or supporting against the run, Reddish has the skill set to become a versatile defender in Brent Pry's system.