Three Virginia Tech Players to Watch vs. Pitt On Friday Night

Virginia Tech's perfect start will face arguably its toughest test yet when Pitt comes to Lane Stadium on Friday night.

The Hokies are 4-0 for the first time in more than a decade, but Pitt will arrive in Blacksburg with an identical record. Both teams are also 1-0 in ACC play, making Friday's matchup an early opportunity for either program to establish itself near the top of the conference standings. Virginia Tech enters averaging 43.3 points per game, while Pitt has allowed just 8.5 points per contest. Something will have to give.

Here are three Virginia Tech players who could have an outsized impact on Friday night's matchup.

No. 1: RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

With Virginia Tech's passing attack struggling to generate much against Boston College, Overton carried the Hokies to a 21-14 victory. The sophomore rushed 25 times for a career-high 209 yards, punctuating his performance with a 76-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter that ultimately provided the winning score. It was the sixth-highest single-game rushing total in Virginia Tech history and earned Overton ACC Running Back of the Week honors.

Through four games, Overton has rushed for 409 yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt. He's also caught 10 passes for 114 yards and another score.

Virginia Tech likely does not need another 200-yard outing from Overton, but it may need him to prevent Pitt from making the Hokies one-dimensional. If he can consistently create manageable second and third downs, it should make life considerably easier for Ethan Grunkemeyer.

No. 2: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

Speaking of Grunkemeyer, Friday could provide the best measuring stick yet for Virginia Tech's new quarterback.

Speaking of Grunkemeyer, Friday could provide the best measuring stick yet for Virginia Tech's new quarterback. Grunkemeyer has completed 101 of 136 passes for 1,012 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions through his first four starts. His 74.3% completion percentage has been among the most impressive parts of his start, particularly after throwing for more than 300 yards in consecutive wins over Old Dominion and Maryland.

Boston College finally slowed him down, albeit in a weather-impacted affair. Grunkemeyer finished 22-of-35 for 147 yards and one touchdown, snapping his streak of 300-yard performances.

The Panthers have allowed only two passing touchdowns all season, and their defense has surrendered 8.5 points per game. Virginia Tech could also enter Friday without its preferred offensive line combination, with left tackle Justin Terry expected to miss time and Brody Meadows having exited the Boston College game. That puts even more responsibility on Grunkemeyer to diagnose pressure, get the football out quickly and avoid the mistake that flips a close game.

No. 3: DE Cortez Harris

Virginia Tech's defensive front has developed into one of the team's biggest strengths, and Harris has been at the center of it. The sophomore has already recorded five sacks through four games, leading a Virginia Tech defense that has amassed 17 sacks as a team. Harris added two more against Boston College as the Hokies finished with eight tackles for loss and consistently created disruption in the Eagles' backfield.

Pitt has averaged 523.8 yards of offense through four games, including 347.3 passing yards per contest. The Panthers haven't needed to lean entirely on their passing game against Power Four competition, either, winning against UCF and Syracuse despite failing to throw a touchdown pass in either game.

If Harris and Virginia Tech's defensive front can put Pitt behind schedule, the Hokies can force the Panthers into obvious passing situations and allow their pass rush to attack. Harris has already shown an ability to wreck drives through four weeks.