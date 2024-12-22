Updated ACC Transfer Portal Rankings: Hokies Looking Up At the Rest of The ACC One Week Until The Portal Closes
Virginia Tech has been one of the hardest hit teams when it comes to departures through the transfer portal and they have a lot of pieces to replace, especially along the offensive line, secondary, and defensive line. They have gotten six commitments from the portal so far from the portal and are looking to add more. The transfer portal closes next week and no new players will be able to enter.
While having the highest-ranked transfer class does not always mean success (Look at Florida State), Virginia Tech's portal class ranks near the very bottom of the ACC. It is currently 15th, ahead of only Pitt and Wake Forest, who only have one commitment combined between the two. There is still plenty of time for Brent Pry and his staff to make more moves.
Current Transfer Portal Rankings (12/22)
1. Louisville
2. North Carolina
3. Miami
4. Florida State
5. Georgia Tech
6. Virginia
7. SMU
8. Boston College
9. Duke
10. NC State
11. Syracuse
12. Cal
13. Stanford
14. Clemson
`15. Virginia Tech
16. Pitt
17. Wake Forest
Virginia Tech has landed six transfers so far out of the transfer portal. Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart, Central Missouri transfer Marcellous Hawkins, Clemson safety Sherrod Covil, and Hampton defensive line transfer Jahzari Priester and the two new additions from last night.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Covil Jr officially committed to the Hokies Wednesday night and gives them help in the secondary.
Virginia Tech has lost a lot of talent in the secondary to the transfer portal this offseason, but Covil gives them an experienced safety who should be able to make an impact right away.
Here is the scouting report from when Covil was a prospect from 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn:
"Has frame to support 200 pounds. Can play free or strong safety, and could plug in as nickel as well. Excels on field for one of top teams in Virginia. Is college ready for a strength standpoint. Tough, physical player with closing speed and a devastating hitter who delivers big, clean hits. Loves to compete. Never misses a chance to make a physical, aggressive tackle. Plays fast but excellent body control. Has ideal timing and good ball skills while also being technically sound. Routinely covers 20 yards to make a hit or open field tackle. Improved man-to-man cover skills from junior season. Jams and re-routes receivers regularly when matched up in the slot. Shows he an ability to flip hips and cover outside of numbers. Instinctual and quick to recognize plays. Excellent reaction time. Can sort through traffic and locate ball carrier. Can stack and shed but often beats the block. Has mentality to come and stuff run. Shows blitzing ability. Size concerns at a shade under 6-foot but does have plus length. Bigger receivers can win 50-50 balls because of size. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. NFL draft mid-round potential."
Virginia Tech has a lot of holes to fill on its roster, but Covil has potential and should be able to step in right away.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (6)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)