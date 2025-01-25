Virginia Tech 2025 Transfer Portal Profiles: West Virginia OL Tomas Rimac
With the signing of the ever talented Matt Moore as their offensive line coach, Virginia Tech has absolutely reaped the benefits. Moore immediately boosted the Hokies’ recruiting range, and brought in plenty of impactful and talented transfers on the offensive line.
Arguably the biggest addition on the offensive line was former Mountaineer Tomas Rimac. He was a Christmas gift for the Hokies, commiting on December 26th. He’s a former All-Big 12 guard who started 28 career games for Matt Moore’s offensive line at West Virginia.
Impressively, Rimac was the highest graded offensive guard in the Big 12 last season.
With his impressive stature at 6-foot-6, the Hokies’ first offensive line commitment, he will come in to the Virginia Tech offense, and possibly be one of the best players on the Hokies’ offensive side of the ball in general. Even though there’s not much stake to be held in EA Sports College Football 25 ratings, there’s a world where Rimac becomes the highest rated player on the Hokies’ offensive side, possibly behind Bowling Green transfer running back Terion Stewart. Rimac and Stewart were both rated in the mid-80s in EA Sports College Football 25.
Rimac will likely start alongside center Kyle Altuner and tackle Lucas Austin, the other West Virginia offensive line transfers.
Coming out of high school, Austin was a three-star prospect, rated as the No. 40 tackle in the 2024 class and the No. 12 ranked player in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports. With Virginia Tech losing Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore from this past season, the Hokies are bringing in three talented offensive linemen to help fill those voids.
Altuner, the 55th highest ranked commitment in the history of West Virginia’s high school recruiting, according to 247Sports. Altuner held 20 offers out of high school and was ranked as a top 20 IOL. He was also the 5th highest ranked commitment ever by an offensive lineman to West Virginia.
Altuner will have four more years of eligibility as a lower-body injury held the true freshman out of action in his first year at West Virginia. Altuner will have plenty of time to develop under coach Matt Moore and recover from his injury before the Hokies’ opener against South Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
While it has been known since the SEC released their schedules, it became official when the ACC (finally) released the dates for their week zero and week one games. Virginia Tech is going to open the 2025 season in Atlanta against South Carolina on Sunday, Aug. 31st, one of two games that day. The ACC announced that Miami vs Notre Dame will also kickoff that day at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised by ABC. The kickoff time for Virginia Tech vs South Carolina was not given.
