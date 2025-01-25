How to Watch and Listen To Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs Clemson
After losing on the road to Georgia Tech earlier this week, Virginia Tech will be back at home today to face the Clemson Tigers, who have won four straight games and are 8-1 in ACC play. While they are not currently in the bottom three, the Hokies don't want to risk falling further and playing themselves out of an ACC Tournament appearance. An upset win today would be huge for Mike Young's team.
The Hokies have a 24-19
advantage in the all-time
series with Clemson after
blitzing the 15th-ranked
Tigers in Blacksburg a year
ago. Sean Pedulla dialed up
a game-high 32 points on
9 of 16 shooting to propel
Tech to the home victory.
Prior to that VT win,
Clemson had won two in a
row in the series for the first
time since 2014-15.
Eleven of the last 13
meetings have been decided
by single digits, including
the epic showdown in
the second round of the
2022 ACC Tournament in
Brooklyn, N.Y., where Darius
Maddox drilled a 3-pointer
as time expired in overtime to propel the Hokies to the
76-75 win.
Over the last 13 games in the Clemson series, Tech has posted a 9-4 record. Tech is 15-7 as the home team in the series. Saturday will mark the first time since Jan. 4, 2023 that the Hokies will face an unranked Clemson squad. The previous two meetings featured the Tigers ranked in the AP Top 25. Mike Young earned his 300th career win as a head coach on Nov. 5, 2019 - a 67-60 victory at Clemson. Young is 5-5 vs. Brownell.
Tobi Lawal has three double-doubles on the season, which are the most by a VT player since Lynn Kidd’s five from last season. Lawal had four double-doubles a year ago at VCU. Lawal became the first Hokie to record back-to-back double-doubles since Justyn Mutts did so in November 2022. The London, England native is one of four players to rank in the top 20 in both scoring and rebounding in ACC-only games.
Here is how you can watch and listen to the game this afternoon.
Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 5 p.m. EST | Blacksburgh, VA. | Cassell Coliseum
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Anish Shroff and Michael Carter-Williams)
Radio, VT Sports Network: Zach Mackey, PxP, Mike Burnop, Analyst
VIDEO STREAM: ESPN.com and ESPN app
Additional Links:
