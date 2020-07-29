Virginia Tech Defensive Back Caleb Farley Opts Out of College Football Season, Will Prepare for NFL Draft

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley became the first college football player to opt out of the 2020 college football season on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Farley made it official with a video announcement obtained by ESPN.

Farley's announcement acknowledged the need to protect the health and safety of his family and those around him, while also noting that losing his mother to illness in 2018 played into his decision to follow his heart and keep his family safe.

Farley was viewed as a certain first-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and will now spend the next several months preparing for the draft instead of playing this fall.

While the NFL has seen several players choose to sit out the upcoming season, Farley becomes the first college player to do so.

More will likely follow Farley, especially players with the most to lose. He will likely be the first of many elite college players to opt out of the upcoming season, especially with so much uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

If there is a season in 2020, this is a massive blow to Virginia Tech. Farley was recently ranked as the No. 16 overall player in college football by 247Sports on Tuesday and has made numerous preseason All-American teams.

The Hokies now have Jermaine Waller and lots of questions at cornerback.

For his Virginia Tech career, Farley played in 24 games, making 23 starts. He collected 56 total tackles, 25 passes defended, 19 pass breakups, 6 interceptions and one sack.