Virginia Tech football saw a pair of players named to the Senior Bowl's Top 300 list in defensive tackle Kemari Copeland and tight end Luke Reynolds, the program announced on social media Thursday.

Kemari Copeland & Luke Reynolds have been named to the @seniorbowl Top 300 List!



🔗: https://t.co/vJkQptNKgK#LetsGoHokies pic.twitter.com/hXtfAWciZL — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) August 20, 2026

The Senior Bowl Top 300 lists the top projected NFL Draft-eligible players in the country. Forty-three ACC players cracked the list, with Miami and Clemson atop the conference with seven players apiece.

Both Copeland and Reynolds are on other watch lists to start the season. Copeland was named to the Nagurski and Outland Trophy watch lists after recording 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-leading 4.5 sacks. Against California on Oct. 24, Copeland became the first Hokie since J.C. Price (his then-position coach) in 1995 to log three sacks in a single game.

Copeland was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for that performance, and he nabbed Third-Team All-ACC honors at the conclusion of the season. He holds the program records for squat (605 pounds for 10 reps) and for bench press (510 pounds for one rep).

Truly blessed to say I have BROKEN the Virginia

Techs all-time bench press record 510 pounds !!#AGTG#ThislsHome pic.twitter.com/jCpaUmuoLK — Kemari “The Hulk” Copeland™ (@KemariCopeland) July 23, 2026

Reynolds, meanwhile, was named to the Mackey Award watch list after 368 receiving yards on 35 catches over the last two years at Penn State. In the 2025 season, he compiled 257 receiving yards. Copeland will be a redshirt senior this season, and he is out of eligibility following the 2026 campaign. Reynolds, meanwhile, is a junior with three years of eligibility at his disposal under the NCAA's new five-in-five age-based eligibility model.

Reynolds was rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports after a senior season at Cheshire Academy (Conn.) where he totaled 754 receiving yards nad nine touchdowns. Reynolds accrued a game-high 69 receiving yards and five catches at Virginia Tech's spring game on April 18.

Copeland was the Hokies' lone nod to the 2026 Preseason All-ACC Team in late July, earning 89 votes, second of the defensive tackles (Miami's Ahmad Moten Sr. was first with 126 votes).

Reynolds will start 2026 with the same quarterback he ended the 2025 season at Penn State with in redshirt sophomore Ethan Grunkemeyer. The then-redshirt freshman, who took over after then-starter Drew Allar sustained a season-ending injury, threw for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions and made seven starts.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, when the Hokies host VMI at Lane Stadium. The contest starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Netowrk, and i'tll be the first meeting betwen the two schools since the 1984 campaign.