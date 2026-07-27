Virginia Tech Football 2026 Position Preview: Linebackers

In part 8 of our Virginia Tech football position-by-position previews, I'll be giving an in-depth look at the Hokies' linebackers unit, previewing the returnees from the 2025 unit and who's new, who's favored to start this year, the biggest question mark surrounding the group and what the bottom line to take away from the unit is.

Previous Installments

Returnees:

Antwone Santiago (r-Sr.): Santiago transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2025 season after he spent three seasons at Temple. Over that time, he made 35 tackles, most of which game in the 2024 season (25 tackles, 13 solo). Last year, he appeared in all but one game for Tech, starting two and finishing with nine tackles.

Santiago transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2025 season after he spent three seasons at Temple. Over that time, he made 35 tackles, most of which game in the 2024 season (25 tackles, 13 solo). Last year, he appeared in all but one game for Tech, starting two and finishing with nine tackles. Kaleb Spencer (Sr.): Spencer enters his third year with the program after one season with Miami. In two years with Virginia Tech, he's collected 99 tackles, and he led the team last year with 67 tackles. He also paced the team in TFLs with 9.0; he recorded 11 tackles against NC State.

Spencer enters his third year with the program after one season with Miami. In two years with Virginia Tech, he's collected 99 tackles, and he led the team last year with 67 tackles. He also paced the team in TFLs with 9.0; he recorded 11 tackles against NC State. George Ballance (r-Jr.): Ballance has played in 16 games for Virginia Tech over three years, making 14 tackles, one pass breakup and one pass deflection.

Ballance has played in 16 games for Virginia Tech over three years, making 14 tackles, one pass breakup and one pass deflection. Gabe Williams (r-So.): Williams has played in six games over two years; he suffered a season-ending injury in 2024 against Clemson. Over that time, he's made two tackles. In high school, he took reps at both linebacker and safety and he was a Washington Post All-Met Honorable Mention linebacker as a junior. 247Sports and ESPN both had him as a four-star linebacker coming out of St. Vincent Pallotti High School.

Williams has played in six games over two years; he suffered a season-ending injury in 2024 against Clemson. Over that time, he's made two tackles. In high school, he took reps at both linebacker and safety and he was a Washington Post All-Met Honorable Mention linebacker as a junior. 247Sports and ESPN both had him as a four-star linebacker coming out of St. Vincent Pallotti High School. Noah Chambers (So.): Chambers was flashy as a freshman for Virginia Tech, totaling 44 tackles (17 solo) in eight games (six starts). He also registered two tackles for loss, a sack, two PBUs and two quarterback hurries. Each of his first three collegiate plays (at NC State; Sept. 27, 2025) resulted in tackles.

Newcomers:

Keon Wylie (r-Jr.): Wylie was solid in 2025 after missing 2024 due to injury. Last year for Penn State, he made 28 tackles, 2.5 of which were for a loss. He also totaled a sack and a PBU.

Wylie was solid in 2025 after missing 2024 due to injury. Last year for Penn State, he made 28 tackles, 2.5 of which were for a loss. He also totaled a sack and a PBU. Curtis Jones (Jr.): Jones, who spent two years at West Virginia before venturing to Blacksburg, played in 23 games for the Mountaineers. He totaled 24 tackles, three TFLs and a sack; he also moonlighted as a running back, finishing with 24 rushing yards on 11 carries and adding a three-yard reception. In high school, he was a two-time all-state running back, totaling 1,762 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in his senior year and adding three sacks on the defensive side of the ball.

Jones, who spent two years at West Virginia before venturing to Blacksburg, played in 23 games for the Mountaineers. He totaled 24 tackles, three TFLs and a sack; he also moonlighted as a running back, finishing with 24 rushing yards on 11 carries and adding a three-yard reception. In high school, he was a two-time all-state running back, totaling 1,762 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in his senior year and adding three sacks on the defensive side of the ball. Mathieu Lamah (Fr.): Lamah is the second Patriot High prospect on the team, joining walk-on wide receiver Drew Hube. Lamah was a two-year team captain and was named VHSL Class 6 Region B First-Team Defense after a 101-tackle, 12-TFL, three-sack season. He was a unanimous three-star linebacker and was originally committed to Penn State before Franklin's move to Virginia Tech led to a switch to the Hokies.

Lamah is the second Patriot High prospect on the team, joining walk-on wide receiver Drew Hube. Lamah was a two-year team captain and was named VHSL Class 6 Region B First-Team Defense after a 101-tackle, 12-TFL, three-sack season. He was a unanimous three-star linebacker and was originally committed to Penn State before Franklin's move to Virginia Tech led to a switch to the Hokies. John-Patrick Oates (Fr.): Oates flipped from Temple to James Madison to Virginia Tech. He was a three-year starter at tight end and linebacker at La Salle College High School; he accrued 32 tackles, five sacks and five forced fumbles as a senior. On the other end of the ball, he scored six receiving touchdowns and accounted for 486 receiving yards on 32 catches.

Oates flipped from Temple to James Madison to Virginia Tech. He was a three-year starter at tight end and linebacker at La Salle College High School; he accrued 32 tackles, five sacks and five forced fumbles as a senior. On the other end of the ball, he scored six receiving touchdowns and accounted for 486 receiving yards on 32 catches. Terry Wiggins (Fr.): As a senior at Coatesville Area High School (Coatesville, Pa.), Wiggins totaled 92 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, four blocked field goals, 14 quarterback hurries and four pass breakups. He was a unanimous four-star linebacker, and ESPN ranked him as the No. 27 overall outside linebacker in the class. Wiggins was initially committed to Penn State, but like Lamah, he pulled his commitment from the Nittany Lions and instead opted to go with the Hokies.

Who are the projected starters?

The projected starters appear to be Chambers and Spencer based off first glance. Spencer is the veteran of the group and enters 2026 after leading Virginia Tech with 67 tackles, including 9.0 tackles for loss. Chambers, meanwhile, was one of the brightest spots on the defense as a freshman, totaling 44 tackles in eight games. Behind them, Wylie, Santiago and Jones should all push for meaningful snaps.

Biggest question mark:

The biggest question mark surrounding this group is whether Virginia Tech can find enough consistency and depth behind its top two linebackers. Spencer and Chambers provide a strong starting foundation, but the Hokies will need others to emerge after losing some production from last year's room. Wylie brings Power Four experience after recording 28 tackles at Penn State, while younger players like Wiggins and Lamah bring plenty of upside. The question is how quickly that depth can translate to Saturdays.

Bottom line:

The linebacker room has a strong combination of proven production and intriguing potential. Spencer gives Virginia Tech a reliable veteran presence, while Chambers looks like a player capable of becoming one of the defense's leaders after an impressive freshman campaign. If the Hokies can develop consistent depth behind their projected starters, this unit could become solid, though it remains a work-in-progress in the preseason.