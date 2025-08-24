Virginia Tech Football Betting Update vs. South Carolina: One Week to Kickoff
Seven days now remain until Virginia Tech football kicks off the 2025 campaign with a neutral-site opener against South Carolina. On FanDuel Sports, the spread has shifted two points. The Hokies, previously 9.5-point underdogs, are now listed at 7.5-point underdogs with the over/under at 50.5. DraftKings Sportsbook has set the spread and the over/under the same, while ESPN BET has the Gamecocks as 8.5-point favorites and the over/under at 49.5. All of these statistics are compiled as of the morning of Aug. 24, 2025.
Being an underdog in this fight is no surprise for Virginia Tech. Coming off a disappointing 6-7 season in 2024, the Hokies endured a mass exodus at wide receiver to the NFL and turned heavily to the transfer portal for reinforcements. Thirty newcomers arrived, spanning nearly every position group. Head coach Brent Pry’s staff will be tested immediately to blend new talent with returners in time for one of the toughest season openers on the national slate.
South Carolina, meanwhile, enters 2025 with steadier footing. The Gamecocks finished 9-4 a year ago, winning six straight games before a close loss in the 2024 Citrus Bowl. Returning quarterback LaNorris Sellers is expected to take a leap in his second year as a starter, and a physical defense anchored by edge rusher Dylan Stewart gives South Carolina reason to feel confident as the favorite.
The Hokies’ challenge lies in establishing offensive rhythm against the Gamecocks' defense. Quarterback Kyron Drones showed flashes of playmaking ability in 2024 but will operate behind a retooled offensive line and a new-look receiver corps. Ayden and Donavon Greene headline the options on the perimeter, while Terion Stewart, Braydon Bennett and Marcellous Hawkins enter as the the team's new featured backs. How quickly Drones can sync with his targets may determine whether Virginia Tech can keep pace, not just for Week 1, but for the entire 2025 slate.
Defensively, Virginia Tech looks to build on its strength from last season. The Hokies’ pass rush is now led by returnees Kemari Copeland and Kelvin Gilliam Jr. at the defensive tackle spots, while newcomers Ben Bell and James Djonkam anchor the edge rush. The linebacker corps remains largely intact, with Caleb Woodson and Jaden Keller again slated to start. Containing Sellers’ dual-threat ability will be the priority; explosive plays hurt the Hokies repeatedly in 2024.
While the sportsbooks peg South Carolina as the safer bet, it is an opportunity for the Hokies to reset their program narrative early in the year.
