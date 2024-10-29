Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Compliments Kyle McCord Ahead of Matchup on Saturday
Blacksburg, Vir -- Kyle McCord is one of the most polarizing figures in college football. On one hand, he leads an offense which throws 349 passing yards per game, third in the country. On the other hand, McCord has thrown eleven interceptions on the season, tied for the second-most at the FBS level, and the most interceptions thrown by a Power Four quarterback in 2024.
Brent Pry seemed to think very highly of Syracuse's transfer quarterback in his press conference this week, saying, "They've got an superbly talented quarterback-- a guy that leads the league in passing with a 64% completion rate." Pry also spoke in length about McCord's weapons on offense, speaking on Oronde Gadsden's dominance and the depth at wide receiver for the Orange, "You could throw that thing up and [Gadsden's] got a heck of a chance to go get it." He also mentioned that Syracuse has three or four wide receivers that the Hokies "have to be aware of."
This season, Syracuse has three receivers that have recorded more than 450 receiving yards on the year. Leading receiver Jackson Meeks has 512 yards, Trebor Pena has 509 yards, and hybrid tight end Oronde Gadsden has 466 yards on the season. LeQuint Allen has 274 yards too and Umari Hatcher has 254 yards. Safe to say, Fran Brown likes to spread the ball around on offense.
The matchup between Virginia Tech's run-heavy offense and Syracuse's pass-reliant offense will kickoff on November 2nd on the CW Network. In the last matchup between Syracuse and Virginia Tech, the Hokies annihilated the Orange 38-10, but this is a completely different Orange team than last year, and Kyle McCord will look to right his 5-interception performance last week against the Pitt Panthers.
