AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Virginia Tech Football: Cam Phillips Continues XFL Dominance With Three Touchdown Game

Michael McDaniel

After a red hot start to the season that led to being selected as the XFL Star of the Week in Week Two, former Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips continued his star-studded ways on the XFL gridiron.

Phillips was on the receiving end of three P.J. Walker touchdown passes on Saturday afternoon in Houston's 34-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Phillips caught eight passes for 194 yards to go along with those three touchdown receptions to cap off his best game of the campaign thus far. 

Game-after-game through the opening three weeks of the season, Phillips has exhibited his strong route-running ability, great hands, and elusiveness after the catch.

As I mentioned in my piece about Phillips earlier this week, his strong play at the XFL level could lead to another NFL opportunity, especially if he is able to sustain consistency with his play.

Phillips' third-consecutive strong performance on Saturday is yet another step towards the consistency needed to emerge once again at the NFL level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Receiver Cam Phillips Named XFL Star of the Week

Former VT wide receiver Cam Phillips has emerged as a star player for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Freshman Wide Receiver Tyree Saunders Ready to Make His Presence Felt in Blacksburg

Incoming 2020 freshman wide receiver Tyree Saunders is poised to make his presence felt on the Virginia Tech football program. He spoke with us about joining the Hokies.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Tabbed 25th in ESPN's 2020 FPI Rankings

ESPN released its 2020 FPI rankings on Monday, and Virginia Tech Football emerges ranked 25th in the nation

Michael McDaniel

BREAKING: ACC Releases Statement Supporting One-Time Transfer Opportunity For All Student Athletes

The ACC just made a powerful statement that could change the NCAA sports landscape in a big way

Sean Labar

Former Virginia Tech Football Star WR Cam Phillips Hauled In Another TD, Emerging As Top WR In XFL

Virginia Tech Hokies fans have to watch this ridiculous touchdown catch by former Hokie Cam Phillips in XFL

Sean Labar

Will these two highly touted recruits finally give Virginia Tech football dominance on the defensive edge?

Hokies fans should be pumped for the new DL duo from Texas. Robert Wooten & Alec Bryant bring edge rushing talent to Blacksburg that hasn’t been there for far too long.

Sean Labar

Virginia Tech Basketball: Wabissa Bede's Return to Normalcy Crucial Against Pittsburgh

In a winnable home game on Saturday evening against Pittsburgh, the Hokies desperately need Wabissa Bede to return to form

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Baseball: ACC Coaches Pick Hokies to Finish Sixth in the Coastal

Virginia Tech Baseball returns just four seniors from last year's team, and enters the season with low expectations in the ACC Coaches' Poll.

Michael McDaniel

These stats & figures from Hokies' Justin Fuente prove he's underappreciated and underrated

Virginia Tech Football: These Stats Show Why Hokies' HC Justin Fuente Deserves More Appreciation Than He Is Getting

Sean Labar

by

GITHH

Virginia Tech Football: Mutual Interest Between Youngstown State Transfer Justus Reed And The Hokies

Youngstown State transfer Justus Reed has been in contact with Virginia Tech, he told Sports Illustrated.

Michael McDaniel