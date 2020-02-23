Virginia Tech Football: Cam Phillips Continues XFL Dominance With Three Touchdown Game

After a red hot start to the season that led to being selected as the XFL Star of the Week in Week Two, former Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips continued his star-studded ways on the XFL gridiron.

Phillips was on the receiving end of three P.J. Walker touchdown passes on Saturday afternoon in Houston's 34-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Phillips caught eight passes for 194 yards to go along with those three touchdown receptions to cap off his best game of the campaign thus far.

Game-after-game through the opening three weeks of the season, Phillips has exhibited his strong route-running ability, great hands, and elusiveness after the catch.

As I mentioned in my piece about Phillips earlier this week, his strong play at the XFL level could lead to another NFL opportunity, especially if he is able to sustain consistency with his play.

Phillips' third-consecutive strong performance on Saturday is yet another step towards the consistency needed to emerge once again at the NFL level.