Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Close as Favorites vs Syracuse in Pivotal ACC Game
Virginia Tech has another Noon kickoff today. The Hokies are on the road today facing Syracuse and a win here would be huge. It would clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season and it would keep Virginia Tech's hopes of making the ACC Championship alive. They will have to navigate a tough passing attack on the road today, but Virginia Tech is favored coming into the game today, as they have been all week. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hokies are favored by 3.5 points as we near kickoff. The total is set at 53.5
Here is how our own RJ Schafer broke down the matchup today:
Virginia Tech and Syracuse may have two of the most opposite offensive attacks in the nation. Both of these teams play at an incredibly different pace.
Brent Pry has relied on Bhayshul Tuten all season, running the ball on over 57% of the Hokies' offensive plays, the second highest percentage in the ACC, trailing Boston College. Tuten enters Saturday's game as probable to play. He has already eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards on the season with 951 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards.
Syracuse leads the country in passes per game with 49.7. Kyle McCord is the definition of a ‘gunslinger’, reminiscent of a prime Brett Farve. McCord threw five interceptions last week including three pick-sixes. In the past five games, he's thrown forty-two or more passes, completing at least twenty-seven in each contest.
Both of these teams are one win away from bowl eligibility, and both head coaches have acknowledged how good the opposing team is. Syracyse head coach Fran Brown was quotes as saying:
"He has a real good quarterback in [Kyron] Drones, running back Bhayshul Tuten is doing an amazing job, one of the better backs in the conference. On defense, APR, how could you miss him, he’s possibly one of the bettter defensive ends in the country. They got that corner, [Mansoor] Delane, who does a really good job, and Woodson, who’s a nickel corner. They just do a really good job."
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Syracuse will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 6-2 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-20
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 5-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-21
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 7-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 27-17
Connor Mardian (Writer), 5-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 26-20
RJ Schafer (Writer), 7-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-24
