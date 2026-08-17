Virginia Tech Football Lands In 'Receiving Votes' Category of AP Top 25

The AP Top-25 preseason poll released at 12 p.m. ET today on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. While Virginia Tech did not make the top-25, it did compile top-25 votes and landed in the "receiving votes" category.

Here's the full top-25, arranged by total points, then by first-place votes (if any):

Ohio State - 1,672 points (40 first-place votes) Oregon - 1,597 points (14 first-place votes) Georgia - 1,513 points Notre Dame - 1,510 points (six first-place votes) Texas - 1,483 points Indiana - 1,440 points (eight first-place votes) Miami - 1,379 points (one first-place vote) Texas A&M - 1,131 points Ole Miss - 1,102 points Oklahoma - 1,047 points LSU - 988 points Texas Tech - 983 points Alabama - 904 points BYU - 839 points USC - 839 points Michigan - 718 points Washington - 501 points Penn State - 482 points SMU - 434 points Tennessee - 394 points Utah - 304 points Iowa - 260 points Houston - 252 points Louisville - 194 points Missouri - 117 points

And here's the list of receiving votes schools:

Clemson - 112 points

Florida - 51 points

Boise State - 43

Arizona - 32

TCU - 11

Navy - 10

South Carolina - 10

Illinois - 9

Oklahoma State - 8

Vanderbilt - 8

Pittsburgh - 7

Virginia Tech - 6

- 6 Minnesota - 5

UNLV - 4

New Mexico - 4

Georgia Tech - 4

Louisiana - 4

James Madison - 3

Auburn - 3

Memphis - 2

California - 2

Liberty - 1

Western Michigan - 1

Tulane - 1

Virginia - 1

Three ACC schools — Miami at No. 7, SMU at No. 19 and Louisville at No. 24 — were ranked in the AP's poll. Virginia Tech, which tied for 37th in total points, will play two of the AP top-25 schools; it will play both on the road, facing the Mustangs in Dallas on Friday, Nov. 6, then contesting Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Hokies will play Clemson, the de-facto No. 26 and first team outside the full poll, on Saturday, Oct. 24, looking to win their first road game against Clemson since 2007. The Hokies' other ACC "receiving votes" opponents include Pittsburgh (Oct. 2; seven points), Georgia Tech (Oct. 17; four points), California (Oct. 10; two votes) and Virginia (Nov. 28; one point).

Jon Wilner of San Jose Mercury News placed Virginia Tech at No. 24, while Bob Ballou of CBS Austin ranked the Hokies No. 22 in his poll.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season begins on Saturday, Sept. 5, when the Hokies host VMI at Lane Stadium. The contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET; the TV broadcast will be on the ACC Network, and the showdown is the first between the two schools since the 1984 season.