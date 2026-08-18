Virginia Tech Football Lineup Projection 1.0: Who are the starters for the Hokies?

Virginia Tech is halfway through another week of fall camp, and the season opener for the Hokies against VMI is nearly two weeks away. It will be the debut of head coach James Franklin and this new-look Virginia Tech team, but there is still plenty of competition going on during camp before the Hokies take the field in Lane Stadium.

After two weeks of fall camp, let's take a look at the updated starting lineup projection.

Offense

QB- Ethan Grunkemeyer

RB- Marcellous Hawkins

WR- Ayden Greene

WR- Que'Sean Brown

WR- Takye Heath

TE- Luke Reynolds

LT- Logan Howland

LG- Layth Ghannam

C- Kyle Altuner

RG- Montavious Cunningham

RT- Aidan Lynch

No big changes in our latest projections, but you should be keeping an eye on the battle for the third wide receiver spot and the offensive line.

While it has not been officially announced, all signs point to Ethan Grunkemeyer being the starting quarterback for the Hokies. Franklin announced that the staff would announce a starter before the week one game vs VMI, but it would be a shock if it were anyone but Grunkemeyer.

The running back room could be one of the best in the ACC. Marcellous Hawkins earned a spot on the Doak Walker award watchlist while Jeffrey Overton Jr has tons of talent and should be an impact player in his second season with the program.

Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown should be the top two wide receivers for Virginia Tech, but there has been an ongoing competition dating back to the spring for the third wide receiver spot and Franklin said earlier in fall camp that he needs someone on the roster to step up:

"Yeah, it's been good. There's a number of guys, whether it is Snook Peterin or whether is Tyseer Denmark, [Davion "FatRat" Brown] is a guy that I think has flashed as a true freshman. I think there's a lot of guys talking about him and excited about him. Marlion [Jackson], we didn't get to see this spring but Marlion is doing some really nice things and I think Marlion's got a unusual combination of movements, speed, quickness for a guy his size.

We need some guys to step up in that room. We've had that challenge in the past. When you're able to get some guys on the outside that that people are scared of or at least concerned of, it opens everything else up. It opens the tight ends up. It opens the running game up. I also make the argument the better your running game could be, that also creates stress on the defense, which should create opportunities on the outside as well. That's where balance is important. We're going to need some guys to step up and and show that they can change the game and beat people when they want to play man coverage and load the box up."

Luke Stewe has had a great fall camp and is going to be in the mix at wideout.

Luke Reynolds might be the top target in the passing game and is one of the most underdiscussed tight ends in the country leading up to the season. He and Benji Gosnell are a solid 1-2 punch at the position.

Defense

DE- Javion Hilson

DE- Aycen Stevens

DT- Kemari Copeland

DT- Elhadj Fall

LB- Noah Chambers

LB- Kaleb Spencer

CB- Isaiah Brown-Murray

CB- Jaiquez White

NB- Joshua Clarke

FS- Quentin Reddish

SS- Tyson Flowers

There are some questions that still have to be resolved about the pass rush for Virginia Tech. Hilson has real potential and Stevens is a solid veteran, but can are there any difference makers here?

Kemari Copeland enters the season as one of the best defensive tackles in the country and he is the most dependable player on this entire roster.

The secondary has potential and Jaiquez White has had a really strong fall camp. Reddish and Flowers are a strong duo at safety and bring experience to the backend.