Virginia Tech Football: Major Hokies Transfer Target Chooses Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech was hoping to make a splash in the transfer portal by landing Oregon transfer defensive end Jaeden Moore, but he is choosing another ACC school instead. Moore is going to be transferring to Pittsburgh. Moore only had six tackles as a redshirt freshman this past season for the Ducks, but he has good potential and would have been a potential impact player for the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech missed out on Moore, they had a good day yesterday when it comes to landing transfers, reeling in three potential impact players.
Our own RJ Schafer broke down Moore and what Virginia Tech is losing this offseason along the defensive line and what they have done to fill those voids:
"Jaeden Moore was a three-star recruit out of the class of 2023. He had 17 offers, coming from Oregon, Cal, Arizona, Washington, Boise State, Colorado, Fresno State, Michigan State, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Vanderbilt, and Washington State. 247Sports also listed Notre Dame, Oregon, and UCLA as schools that had interest in Moore.
Virginia Tech lost plenty of defensive linemen, edge rushers, and outside linebackers during this offseason.
Virginia Tech has now suffered its 21st transfer portal entry as senior C.J. McCray has officially entered his name into the transfer portal as VT submitted his notification of transfer.
McCray was in a prime position for a starting role next year, as Antwaun Powell-Ryland plans to enter the draft and Cole Nelson is presumably out of eligibility. McCray’s entry into the transfer portal comes after fellow defensive linemen Malachi Madison, Khurtiss Perry, and Ishmael Findlayter have entered the portal.
As a Hokie for four years, McCray recorded 45 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
McCray fell out of the rotation in 2024, logging just 64 snaps on a 51.8 PFF grade. McCray saw more action at Virginia Tech in his freshman, sophomore, and junior years. McCray did suffer an injury in the spring game, but Brent Pry mentioned that the injury would not effect McCray’s season.
Virginia Tech has already landed a transfer portal commitment from a defensive lineman though. After getting two running back commitments, the Hokies landed Hampton transfer defensive lineman Jahzari Priester, who is coming to Virginia Tech after spending one season at Hampton. Priester brings intriguing size at 6'8 250 LBS and gives the Hokies a developmental prospect at a position of need.
This season for Hampton, Priester totaled 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.7 overall defensive grade in 163 total snaps. He was the 14th highest-graded player on Hampton's defense."
Related Links
Virginia Tech Club Hockey: Hokies dominate in New Years Classic
Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's win over Haley Cavinder and Miami
Brent Pry speaks on state of Virginia Tech Football program: We’re a much better team