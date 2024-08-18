Virginia Tech Football: National Analyst Says Virginia Tech Over 8.5 Wins Is One of The ACC's Best Bets
The Hokies are a trendy pick for a lot of things this season. Whether it is to win double-digit games, make a run at the ACC title or the College Football Playoff, or have Kyron Drones as a darkhorse Heisman pick, the Hokies are getting a lot of love this preseason. Virginia Tech has a projected win total of 8.5 at most sportsbooks and Austin Mock at The Athletic says that Virginia Tech going over that win total is one of the best bets in the ACC:
"Look at any returning production or starters chart, and you’ll find Virginia Tech firmly in the top 10. The Hokies will be experienced, and combining that with a favorable schedule makes this an over play. They avoid Florida State, Louisville, SMU and NC State. They do have to travel to Miami, which will be a tough game, but circle their November 9 matchup with Clemson as a game with major playoff implications. My model ranks their defense as the stronger unit, but quarterback Kyron Drones could be a dark-horse Heisman candidate if he takes the next step. I think this team has about the same chance to win 10 games as it does to win eight."
The Hokies are likely going to be favored in ten games this season and some of them by over a touchdown. The only games in which they might be underdogs is when they go to Miami on September and when they host Clemson in November. If Virginia Tech can win the games that they are favored in as well as splitting the matchups between Miami and Clemson, then they could find themselves in Charlotte playing for an ACC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. There are some potential trip-up spots on their schedule though. Home games against Rutgers and Georgia Tech should not be overlooked, but the good thing is that the games are at home.
Virginia Tech could have a huge season and it begins on Aug. 31st at Vanderbilt.