Virginia Tech Football: Three Storylines for National Signing Day
National Signing Day commences tomorrow and Virginia Tech has seventeen commitments as it stands now. There could always be players that flip from other schools or players that de-commit, so expect that number to change.
In recent history, the Hokies have suffered two major decommitments from four-star recruits. Class of 2026 quarterback Peyton Falzone de-committed from the program within the past week, granted, Falzone will not sign anywhere tomorrow because he is not in the Class of 2026. In September however, four-star wide receiver Matthew Outten de-committed from Virginia Tech and flipped his commitment to Penn State.
So what are the storylines to watch ahead of National Signing Day for Virginia Tech?
1. Will the Hokies flip a student-athlete's commitment from another school?
Michigan State commit Aydan West and Georgia commit Dennis Ozuchukwu have both visited Virginia Tech within the past month. The Hokies have been known in the past to flip players commitments from other schools and a potential three-star commitment like West or Ozuchukwu could make a big difference in Virginia Tech's class.
2. Can the Hokies stop a late push from Virginia and Duke for S Sheldon Robinson?
After Robinson's commitment to Virginia Tech, he has taken official visits to both Virginia and Duke. Robinson could be a candidate to flip on signing day. Robinson's school does not allow him to graduate early and he is not planning to enroll early. Robinson would make a huge impact at Virginia Tech and he has built relationships with other recruits in the class like Brett Clatterbaugh, AJ Brand, and Micah Matthews.
3. Will Jakarrion Kenan Commit to Virginia Tech?
Kenan is set to announce his commitment tomorrow, and Virginia Tech is on his final list of schools alongside Vanderbilt, Virginia, and NC State. Three different 247Sports analysts have predicted that Kenan will commit to Vanderbilt, but he could always land at Virginia Tech tomorrow.
