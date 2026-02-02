Virginia Tech Hokies Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Review: Tight Ends

The Virginia Tech roster is going to look a lot different next season under James Franklin and one of the positions that has added some new talent has been tight end. During Franklin's time at Penn State, they produced several tight ends, such as Tyler Warren and Mike Gesicki, who went on to have a lot of NFL success while also being productive college players. Will he be able to do the same with the Hokies?

Let's look at how the Hokies Tight end room looks with the transfer portal now closed.

Who returns?

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Benji Gosnell (82) catches the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech is going to return its top three tight ends from the 2025 roster. Harrison Saint Germain, Benji Gosnell, and Ja'Ricous Hairston are all back and all should factor into the production of this position this fall.

I think returning these three players is going to be huge and gives Virginia Tech a nice floor at tight end for this season. Hairston caught 12 passes for 112 yards last season, Gosnell caught 12 passes for 86 yards, and Saint Germain caught four passes for 28 yards. They did this with shaky quarterback play from Kyron Drones, which indicates that if Ethan Grunkemeyer is a big step up at that position, we should see more production from this group.

But they are going to have to fend off some talented newcomers.

Incoming players

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Luke Reynolds (85) runs the ball on a fake punt during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

There are three new players coming into the program at the tight end position and they should all be in the mix this fall.

A pair of tight ends is coming from Penn State, and one of them is former five-star prospect Luke Reynolds. Reynolds has the makings of the next tight end who plays under Franklin to get drafted early in the NFL. Also coming from Penn State is Matt Henderson and while Henderson does not have Reynolds High School pedigree, he has talent.

Coming in from the high school ranks is Pierce Petersohn, a former Penn State commit. According to the 247Sports Composite, Petersohn is a four star prospect and one of the top 350 high school players in the country.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports Andrew Ivins on Reynolds as a high school prospect:

"Ascending tight end prospect that is capable of eventually handling a variety of different tasks at a high level given his nimble movement patterns, superb body control, and long, muscular frame. Started prep career off as a quarterback before changing positions and instantly finding success as a pass catcher. Tested exceptionally well in the months leading up to his senior season, clocking a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 38-inch vertical jump at roughly 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. Displays uncommon suddenness for someone his size and constantly creates separation while working an expanded route tree. Will high-point the football and box-out defenders at the catch point. More than capable of turning first-level targets into big gains, and seems to always be playing through contact. Has gotten better and better as a blocker, but needs to keep improving technique. Doesn’t have much in-line experience, but has plenty of growth potential in both the upper and lower halves, and should be able to hold his own in the trenches after a year or two in a college weight room. Turned heads during multiple in-person evaluations, including at the Elite 11 Finals where he quickly became a favorite target for all the blue-chip quarterbacks assembled. Should be viewed as one of the top tight ends in the 2024 cycle. Far from a complete product, but has the traits to emerge as a true difference-maker on Saturdays and possibly even Sundays if he can keep evolving."

Overview

With the veterans coming back and the three talented young prospects, this has the look of one of the best tight end groups in the ACC. Having good veterans and top young talent at any position is always ideal and I think this is going to be a position of strength for the Hokies.

More Virginia Tech Football News: