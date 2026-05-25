Transfer Rumors: Arsenal’s $135 Million Alvarez Bid; Alisson’s Surprise Liverpool U-Turn

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rúben Dias has been linked with an exit from Man City. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rúben Dias is concerned about his future at Manchester City following Pep Guardiola’s exit and has asked his agent to find him a move away, with Real Madrid among his many suitors. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are also keen on Man City teammate Rodri but the Cityzens are planning talks over a new contract, keen to avoid a mass exodus in the wake of Guardiola’s departure. (Source: Football Insider)

Julián Alvarez has informed Atlético Madrid of his desire to leave this summer. While Barcelona are his preferred destination, their inability to meet Atlético’s $135 million (£100 million) asking price has opened the door to Arsenal who, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, are prepared to pay up. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Roma are back in pursuit of Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee and believe a permanent deal could be struck this summer for less than $29 million (£22 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox is pushing the Red Devils to pursue a move for Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall. (Source: Caught Offside)

Newly appointed permanent manager Michael Carrick is reluctant to offload either Mason Mount or Noussair Mazraoui, valuing the pair’s versatility as Man Utd prepare to return to European competition. (Source: The Athletic)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is now expected to remain at Anfield, despite numerous reports suggesting a summer exit to Juventus could be on the cards. (Source: winwin)

Coming in at Liverpool could be Hertha BSC midfielder Kennet Eichhorn after concrete talks over a deal for the 16-year-old sensation were held. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Chelsea are adamant they will not entertain offers from Barcelona for striker João Pedro, insisting the Brazilian is not available this summer even for a world-record fee. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Aston Villa are looking to bolster their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League and have registered interest in Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes. (Source: Daily Mail)

West Ham United’s relegation from the Premier League means they will not be able to retain the services of Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi. A number of clubs have already reached out over the Frenchman. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Meanwhile, after surviving the drop, Tottenham Hotspur are drawing up ambitious transfer plans. They are keen to reignite a move for Man City winger Savinho and also have goalkeeper James Trafford in their sights. (Source: Daily Mail)

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin is another being watched by Tottenham. (Source: A BOLA)

La Liga

Levi Colwill recently returned from injury. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both chasing Chelsea center back Levi Colwill, who is interested in a move to Spain. However, opening offers of $75 million (€65 million, £56 million) are expected to be laughed off by the Blues, who want closer to $108 million (€93 million, £80 million) to sell. (Source: SportsBoom)

There is a deadline of June 1 for Real Madrid to trigger their buyback clause for Como midfielder Nico Paz. If that date passes without a formal offer, they will have to wait until the summer of 2027 for the clause to reactivate. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona have offered forward Ferran Torres to Atlético Madrid as part of a deal for Julián Alvarez, but Ferran has no interest in making the move. (Source: Cadena SER)

Impending free agents Bernardo Silva and Marcos Senesi are both under consideration by Barcelona. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Man City are looking to strike a deal to re-sign midfielder Brahim Díaz from Real Madrid. The Morocco international would be keen to make the move after being assured of more minutes at the Etihad. (Source: Fichajes)

Rodri could move in the opposite direction as he considers a return to Spain. Man City want $99 million (€85 million, £73 million) but Madrid believe they could get a deal done closer to $70 million (€60 million, £52 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Both Barcelona and Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Inter right back Denzel Dumfries. (Source: FC Inter News)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS