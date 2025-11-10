Virginia Tech Opens As A Near Two Touchdown Underdog vs Florida State in Week 12 Matchup
There are only three weeks left in the 2025 college football season and for the Virginia Tech Hokies, they are going to have to make them all count if they want to get to a bowl game. Virginia Tech enters this weekend with a 3-6 record as they travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State, who is 4-5 this season.
While Florida State seems to be still trending in the wrong direction after a loss to Clemson, the Seminoles are going to be pretty sizeable favorites over Virginia Tech this Saturday. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is going to be 13.5 point underdog this Saturday on the road. The game opened at 10.5, but quickly went in the wrong direction.
Still Fighting For The Postseason
Ever since firing Brent Pry after the loss to Old Dominion earlier in the season, Virginia Tech has played more inspired football under interim head coach Phillip Montgomery. They beat Wofford, went to NC State and pulled a big upset on the road (reminder NC State just knocked off previously unbeaten Georgia Tech), lost to Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, beat Cal at home in a double overtime thriller, and gave Louisville a tough fight at home. This team continues to play hard and should not be counted out.
Florida State is a bit more of a mystery on the other hand.
The Seminoles own one of the best wins of the season by beating No. 4 Alabama at home by two touchdowns, but after reaching 3-0, FSU has gone 1-5. In the past two seasons, Mike Norvell has only won two ACC games total. However, this game is going to be at home and it will be the final home game of the season for Florida State. In their last home game, they beat Wake Forest 42-7, a good Demon Deacons team that just moved to 6-3 with a win over No. 14 Virginia.
Should the Hokies be such big underdogs though? Despite their record, Florida State still has talent and can light up the scoreboard with their offense against poor defenses. If the Hokies allow some explosive plays, will their offense be able to keep up against the Seminoles? That is not the kind of game that they are going to want to be playing in. Virginia Tech's defense has been good at getting pressure on the QB and forcing mistakes. That is going to be one of the keys to the game if Virginia Tech is hoping to keep their postseason hopes alive.
