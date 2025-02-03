Virginia Tech Played in Two of the Best College Football Games of 2024, per ESPN
The 2024 college football season ended up being disappointing for Virginia Tech. They entered the season as one of the most experienced teams, were thought of as a darkhorse ACC Championship contender, and Kyron Drones was a player who many thought could be a darkhorse ACC Championship contender if he made enough progression as a quarterback. The good feelings around the program from the offseason did not make it one week in the season. The Hokies were upset by Vanderbilt in the first game of the season and everything felt downhill from there. Virginia Tech limped to a 6-7 season and then had a pretty big talent exodus in the transfer portal afterward.
In a recent ranking of the top 100 games of the college football season, ESPN's Bill Connelly had not one, but two Virginia Tech games on the list. The bad thing for Hokies fans though is that they are both losses. Here are the games that Connelly ranked in the top 100 along with what he said about them:
84. Oct. 31: Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27 (OT)
"Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt wasted no time showing their potential in 2024. In maybe the best game of an otherwise lackluster opening weekend, the Commodores hosted a Virginia Tech team with dark-horse ACC title hopes and bolted to a 17-3 lead before the Hokies knew the season started. Tech seemingly seized control thanks to a 17-0 run, but Pavia tied the score with an 8-yard TD pass to Sedrick Alexander, then scored the game winner in overtime."
7. Sept. 27: No. 7 Miami 38, Virginia Tech 34
"Miami's decision to basically stop playing defense was eventually costly, but it created a pair of otherworldly track meets early in the season.
On a Friday night in Week 5, quarterback cousins Cam Ward (Miami) and Kyron Drones (Virginia Tech) combined for six passing touchdowns, and Tech held a 10-point lead with nine minutes left. Miami scored one touchdown, then scored another thanks in part to a pair of shocking plays: Xavier Restrepo made a desperate fourth-down catch while having slipped onto his back, then Ward, under pressure, chest-passed a ball to Riley Williams for a big gain. Down four, Virginia Tech got a shot at the end zone on the final play and initially seemed to have completed a Hail Mary before replay reversed the call. Whew."
