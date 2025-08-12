Virginia Tech's Brent Pry Has A Chance To Reverse This Key Trend In Week One vs South Carolina
It is no secret that Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry is on one of the hottest seats in the country heading into the 2025 college football season. The Hokies head coach has turned in three disappointing seasons and is under pressure to deliver something in year four. It is going to be tough to do that with an overhauled roster and two new coordinators, but the Hokies head coach will have to find a way to do so.
There are a number of reasons for Pry being on the hot seat, but one of them is his record vs ranked teams.
Can Pry Reverse this trend Against South Carolina?
Heading into his fourth season, Pry is 0-5 against ranked teams, but he is going to have a chance to immediately reverse that trend when the season starts. The Hokies will face No. 13 South Carolina in Atlanta and while Virginia Tech is a big underdog in that game, they might have a better shot at winning that game than one might think.
South Carolina is going to be replacing a lot of NFL talent that was on their team last season. SEC defensive player of the year Kyle Kennard, safety Nick Emmanwori, running back Rocket Sanders, and linebacker Demetrius Knight are just a few of the players that the Gamecocks will be missing. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has done a fantastic job of recruiting, but having so many new starters at positions in week one can make things challenging.
Quarterback Battle
South Carolina is going to have the most talented quarterback in this game, with potential No. 1 overall pick LaNorris Sellers back for his second season in Columbia. However, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones has had a fantastic fall camp and is eager to put last season behind him:
"I thought Kyron looked really rhythmic and consistent today. He operated the offense fast and efficiently. I wasn't sure he'd come out on day one and do that. With the defense lined up and things full-tilted, but he did. He looked really sharp today. He's brought it for the early part of camp."
Pry also mentioned how comfortable Drones looked out on the field on the first day of camp:
"Yeah, it's, you know, we've tried to slow him down to be cautious and minimize reps and he hasn't been interested in that, to be honest. We had some reps, you know, that weren't his reps today, that he wouldn't come out. We were subbing somebody in for him and he wanted to stay out there with the ones, which I'm not surprised, but he's worked tremendously hard to get back. You know, it's been a, it's been a, it's been a ride for him and he's got a ton of determination. He trusts the docs. And to this point, it's gone very well."
Is Drones ticked off about how last season went? Pry mentioned that the Hokies QB is playing with a chip on his shoulder at the start of Fall Camp:
"He absolutely is disappointed in how he played at times. He's absolutely disappointed that the injury bug got him and he couldn't finish the year, you know the right way."
South Carolina is not the only chance to beat a ranked team
While the matchup with South Carolina is going to be the first chance this season for Pry to finally beat a ranked team, there are going to be other opportunities.
Virginia Tech is going to host No. 10 Miami late in the season and I don't need to remind anyone of how that game finished last season. The Hokies should be plenty motivated to win that game no matter what.
Some potential ranked teams throughout the season include Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Florida State.
If Pry wants another season in Blacksburg, he has to reverse this trend against ranked teams.