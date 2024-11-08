All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs No. 23 Clemson: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game

What will the final score of this ACC matchup be?

RJ Schafer

Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Hokies currently stand as a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook against the Clemson Tigers. The current series total between Clemson and Virginia Tech stands at 23-12-1 in Clemson’s favor, as the Tigers have not lost to Virginia Tech since 2007, despite playing multiple times in conference play.

Virginia Tech can prove themselves while their backs are against the walls this weekend. Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten both went down with injuries before the game against Syracuse. Reports indicated that Drones was in a walking boot during the game, and his presence was needed in the Hokies' overtime loss against the Orange.

Last week's game against Syracuse showed plenty of parallels to Virginia Tech's early loss against Vanderbilt. The Hokies did not force a third down in either overtime, Collin Schlee came in to the game during overtime, and the Hokies ultimately fell short in the fifth period.

Now, Virginia Tech faces a different challenge. Instead of facing tough, unranked opponents on the road, the Hokies will invite a strong, ranked team to Lane Stadium.

Pry has noted that Drones and Tuten are questionable to play on Saturday, and the Hokies will definitely need both of their stars in the backfield against No. 23 Clemson.

Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Clemson will go.

Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 6-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-28

Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 5-4 record this year: Clemson 38-31

Zach Ozmon (Writer), 7-2 record this year: Clemson 40-17

Connor Mardian (Writer), 5-4 record this year: Virginia Tech 35-22

RJ Schafer (Writer), 7-2 record this year: Clemson 31-24

