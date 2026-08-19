Virginia Tech WR Que'Sean Brown Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Virginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the program announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Que’Sean Brown has been named to the @biletnikoffawrd Watch List!



The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the most outstanding receiver in the country.



🔗: https://t.co/PI6Y4nI7sq pic.twitter.com/GV0EB7JKZx — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) August 19, 2026

Brown, a 5-foot-8, 175-pound redshirt junior from Winston-Salem, N.C., is in his first season with Virginia Tech after three years at Duke. Brown played high school ball at East Forsyth High School — the same school that Virginia Tech's quarterback coach Danny O'Brien and UNC transfer quarterback Bryce Baker played at — where he compiled 1,977 yards and 43 touchdowns over his final two seasons.

Over the three years Brown spent at Duke, he compiled 1,310 passing yards on 107 catches. In the 2025 season, he amassed 846 receiving yards on 64 catches for a 13.2 yards per reception total. Brown's 846 receiving yards were tied for 52nd in the nation. Brown totaled 178 yards on 10 catches against Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Against California, he tallied 108 receiving yards.

Brown also served as a weapon in the punt return game. In 2025, he totaled 116 return yards off nine punts and scored a 78-yard punt return touchdown in the season opener against Elon. He was named All-ACC Honorable Mention at punt returner in the 2024 season.

Brown was one of nine ACC wide receivers tabbed to the Watch List, joining California's Ian Strong, Clemson's T.J. Moore, Duke's Javen Nicholas, Florida State's Duce Robinson, Louisville's Tre Richardson, Miami's Cooper Barkate and Malachi Toney, and N.C. State's Victor Snow.

The wide receiver was previously tabbed to Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC Second Team as a wide receiver and an honorable mention as a kick returner. Athlon Sports also listed Brown as a Preseason All-ACC Second Team wide receiver and a Preseason All-ACC Third Team punt returner.

Brown is the first to make the Watch List from Virginia Tech since Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane did so in the 2023 season. Brown, Jennings and Lane are the only three Hokies to make the Biletnikoff Award Watch List since 2020.

The last ACC wide receiver to win the Biletnikoff award was Pittsburgh's Jordan Addison in 2021; that year, Addison became the first ACC wideout to win the award since Calvin Johnson at Georgia Tech in 2006.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET against VMI. The contest will be broadcast on the ACC Network, and it will be the first matchup between the two schools since the 1984 season.