LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs Wake Forest Baseball Score

How will the Hokies embark on their away trip against Wake Forest.

Connor Mardian

Virginia Tech Athletics

The (17-8) Virginia Tech Hokies are hours away from a three-game series that will stretch from Friday to Sunday, against (20-6) No.16 Wake Forest.

As it stands, the Hokies are 11th in the ACC with a middling 4-5 record through the very early portions of ACC play. Meanwhile, in third place is the Demon Deacons, who sit at 7-2, and are firmly inside the Top 25.

Stick along as we will cover every inning

Hokies Lineup

1. 2B Jared Davis

2. LF Ben Watson

3. RF Sam Tackett

4. DH David McCann

5. 1B Garrett Michel

6. C Henry Cooke

7. 3B Hudson Lutterman

8. CF Treyson Hughes

9. SS Clay Grady

First Inning

Wow, the Hokies started off this game better than they could have ever dreamed. Tech jumped out to a commanding 9-0 lead, where three different Wake Forest pitchers were used. The Demon Deacons tallied one back, creating an eight-run Hokie lead.

Second Inning

Tech did not tack anything onto their lead, and Wake could not claw anything back causing a stalemate second inning as each side went up and down with no runners touching base. Hokies lead 9-1.

