A’s vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4

The Athletics are road underdogs as they look to sweep the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The A’s lost four in a row before winning three of their last four, while the Cubs have lost three in a row after winning three of four themselves.

It would be some revenge for the Athletics after the Cubs got the road sweep last year, and it would also be historic as the A’s haven’t swept Chicago since interleague play began in 2004.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Cubs on Thursday, June 4.

A's vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's +1.5 (-175)

Cubs -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

A's +113

Cubs -136

Total

10.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

A's vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

A's: J.T. Ginn (3-3, 2.87 ERA)

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.37 ERA)

J.T. Ginn has been fairly consistent this season for the A’s. He’s allowed more than two runs in a start just twice, and one of those was a three-run outing. In his last five starts, he’s allowed a total of five earned runs in 30.1 innings.

Shota Imanaga is struggling in his third season in MLB. His ERA went up from 2.91 to 3.73 last year, and it’s up again to 4.37 this season. The southpaw had a great first month-plus of the year, allowing 14 ER in 54.1 innings, but he’s since allowed 20 ER in 15.2 innings in his last three starts.

A's vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, MARQ

A's record: 30-31

Cubs record: 32-30

A's vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

A’s Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+290)

The wind is going to be blowing out tonight at Wrigley Field, so let’s have some fun and take Nick Kurtz to hit a home run.

After a slower start to the season, Kurtz had a three-game home run streak in the middle of May, and has three home runs in his last five games. Alternatively, you could make a safer bet with OVER 1.5 bases (+111) for the slugger.

A's vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The A’s have won three of their last four games and are looking to complete the sweep at Wrigley Field tonight. Meanwhile, the Cubs have lost three in a row and four of five. Chicago has scored just six runs in their last three games.

J.T. Ginn has flown under the radar a bit for the A’s. He had a short outing two starts ago, issuing six free passes but no walks against the Padres. He then bounced back with just one unearned run in six innings against the Yankees.

On the flip side, Cubs starter Shota Imanaga has allowed 20 runs in 15.2 innings across his last three starts.

Pick: A’s +113

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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