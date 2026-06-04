Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet Freddie Freeman to go Deep on Thursday Night)

We have a relatively short slate of MLB games scheduled for Thursday, with just 18 teams in action. Thankfully, that still gives us plenty of opportunities to place a few home run bets.

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I'm going to break down the three batters I'm betting on to hit a home run, including Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Coby Mayo Home Run +520

Bryan Reynolds Home Run +760

Freddie Freeman Home Run +470

Coby Mayo Home Run +520

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Boston Red Sox this afternoon, and he's struggled so far this season. Not only does he have a 5.63 ERA on the season, but he has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 24th-highest rate amongst all pitchers with 50+ innings pitched this season. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to be on the Orioles' third baseman, Coby Mayo, to hit his eighth home run of the season.

Bryan Reynolds Home Run +760

The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road to take on the Houston Astros tonight, and while the Astros' starting pitcher, Kai-Wei Teng, has only given up 1.1 home runs per nine innings pitched, their bullpen has been the worst in the Majors in that category. The Houston bullpen has allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings, which should give Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates some late opportunities to hit a home run.

Freddie Freeman Home Run +470

No pitcher who will be on the mound today has a higher home runs allowed rate than Ryne Nelson of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who has allowed 2.1 home runs per nine innings pitched in 2026. That sets us up for an obvious time to bet on a member of the Dodgers to hit a home run. The player I'm going to target is Freddie Freeman, who has already hit nine home runs this season and has a slugging percentage of .471.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!