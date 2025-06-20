Live Virginia Tech Softball Transfer Portal Tracker: Live News and Updates
The Hokies' elimination in the Tuscaloosa Regional spelled the end of Tech's 2025 campaign, as they turned towards the offseason in preparation for the following season. With the Women's College Softball World Series dwindling to an end of competition, the transfer portal has geared up for elite talent nationwide to find new programs to call home. Squads prepare for this all year by building team morale to keep as many returning members to a squad while adding star talent employing the portal.
We'll use this page as our hub to track all of Virginia Tech's transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current Hokies roster and incoming transfers from other schools.
Virginia Tech Softball: Latest Transfer Portal Updates
Outbound Transfers [3]
- May 20: Infielder Emily LeGette announced on social media her decision to enter the transfer portal. LeGette saw improvements during her second season, doubling her home run count to four and six more RBIs than her freshman season, while taking the same number of at-bats. Exactly a month later, on June 20th, LeGette announced on her social media that she would now play in Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels next season. Deciding to stay in the ACC could now set up a match for LeGette against the Hokies with her new squad.
- May 24: Jayden Jones transferred to Oklahoma State after spending her freshman season playing 26 games for the Hokies. Jones will now look to conquer the Big 12 alongside her sister, Aubrey Jones, on the Cowgirls.
- May 30: P Reagan Troy announced on social media that she would enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining. Troy did not see any action during the 2025 season as she entered the Hokies program as the 31st overall prospect according to Extra Innings Softball. On her social media, Troy announced on June 19th that she would be taking her talent down to Coastal Carolina with all of her eligibility remaining.
- June 20: Outfielder Trinity Martin had planned on stepping away from softball with a year remaining of her college eligibility to focus on her education. With a pivotal role player like Martin, it was hard to keep her off the diamond, and on June 20th, she entered the portal and found her new home with the Grand Canyon Lopes. A new change of scenery for Martin, 2,000 miles away from Blacksburg to complete her final year of eligibility in the WAC.
Incoming Transfers [1]
June 3: Infielder Addison Foster announces on social media her transfer to Virginia Tech after two years with the Stetson Hatters. Foster led the Hatters to a winning record in 2025 while batting .411 in the leadoff slot. It might be too early to say, but the Hokies just lost their leadoff bat in Cori McMillan this past May. Foster is your prototypical leadoff bat--sneaky power with great contact ability to reach base for her teammates behind her.
