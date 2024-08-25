Stout defense leads No.21 Lady Hokies to another clean sheet against Delaware
Coach Adair and his squad can view the last three games as consistent improvements, and not just in the polls. This team has enhanced all facets of its game week by week.
While the goals are still not quite adding up as the Hokies would prefer, their seven shots on target consistently kept the Hens pinned back, often forcing Delaware to drop 10 players behind the ball in an attempt to manage a low-scoring affair.
The Hokies' lone goal came from a sweeping move by Tech forward Sam DeGuzman 20 minutes in. The sophomore cut inside her defender near the right edge of the penalty area, dragging defenders onto her before her cross deflected off Maggie Holloway's foot and landed directly in the path of Taylor Price, who had a wide-open goal. Price then scored her first goal of the season.
Offense wins games, defense wins championships, right? It was another quiet day for Tech goaltender Lauren Hargrove, who, across her 225 minutes of action, has faced just two shots on target.
As ACC play continues to loom over the Hokies, the best thing they can do is focus on what is in front of them. To cap off a three-game road trip, they face Monmouth this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET as Adair and his squad look to continue capitalizing on their strong start.