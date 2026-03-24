NWSL Power Rankings: Angel City Keep Flexing on Matchday 2

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has kicked off 2026 with the chaos turned all the way up. We have seen six red cards across Matchday 1 and Matchday 2, and that’s after a total of 11 in the entire 2025 season.

Despite all these reds, there has only been one penalty awarded all season so far. And that penalty kick, awarded to the Houston Dash, was saved by Boston Legacy goalkeeper Casey Murphy. Fouls are the order of the day for expansion side Boston, which currently leads the league with 37.

Two weeks in, there are three teams still perfect (Angel City, Portland Thorns and Houston Dash) and two more that are undefeated (Gotham and North Carolina Courage). Meanwhile, six teams are winless (Racing Louisville, Denver Summit, Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit, Utah Royals and Boston Legacy).

It’s not easy to evaluate a league with just two weeks of the season gone, but we’ll do our best; things are volatile and will change. But for now, here are Sports Illustrated's NWSL Power Rankings after Matchday 2.

NWSL Matchday 2 Results

Orlando Pride 1–1 Denver Summit

Racing Louisville 2–2 Washington Spirit

Portland Thorns 2–0 Seattle Reign

Houston Dash 3–0 Boston Legacy

Gotham FC 0–0 NC Courage

Bay FC 1–3 Angel City FC

Chicago Stars 2–1 KC Current

Utah Royals 1–2 San Diego Wave



NWSL Power Rankings: Clubs 16–11

16. Utah Royals

15. Boston Legacy

14. Chicago Stars

13. Bay FC

12. Denver Summit

11. Seattle Reign

10. Racing Louisville

Throwing away a 2–0 lead at home stinks. Emma Sears has started off 2026 in sensational form, and Racing needs to make the most of that by locking down three points when they’re on offer. Of course, zooming out, a tie against one of the NWSL’s best teams isn’t the end of the world. But goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer put in a great shift with eight saves to hold onto a point.

Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer is off to a strong start for Racing Louisville FC this season. | EM Dash-Imagn Images

9. San Diego Wave

Hard to give out too many brownie points for a narrow 2–1 win against one of the worst teams in the NWSL, which was also reduced to 10 players. San Diego feels right in the middle of the league right now. Not too much to worry about, but hardly turning many heads either.

8. Houston Dash

Well, well, well. With two wins from two, it has been a perfect start for the Houston Dash in 2026. Four goals scored and zero conceded is quite the start for the Texas team that has only been to the playoffs once in its history. The Dash currently lead the NWSL in big chances created with nine, but there’s caution to be had after a dominant showing against naïve expansion side Boston Legacy last weekend. However, Houston has showcased some beautiful passing soccer too.

We're just gonna drop this clip for ya here...



Vote @kikivanzantenn for Goal of the Week! pic.twitter.com/RF7GexHY9z https://t.co/E9zRYWvLUL — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) March 23, 2026

7. North Carolina Courage

There’s a lot to like about the way new manager Mak Lind has his team playing a slightly more adventurous style that isn’t a total departure from the Courage’s usual short-passing, heavy-possession tactics. And all this without MVP candidate Manaka Matsukubo, who has been on international duty winning the Women’s Asian Cup with Japan.

6. KC Current

Let’s not smash the emergency button just yet in Kansas City, but a shock 2–1 defeat on the road to the Chicago Stars certainly has some alarm bells going off. The Current have now conceded first in both their matches in 2026 and are really missing their defensive midfield stopper, Claire Hutton. For now, this team should still be considered elite. But a few cracks.

5. Orlando Pride

Barbra Banda is back and looking better than ever. Two goals in two games in consecutive weeks, and honestly, it could have been more if it wasn’t for an incredible performance by Abby Smith in the Denver Summit goal last weekend. Orlando has some issues with depth and injuries, but this starting attack is very strong. Marta has yet to take the field in 2026 at age 40.

Left foot magic from Jacquie, with Barbra there to seal the deal 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3DOzBLQexU — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) March 21, 2026

4. Washington Spirit

Who would have thought the Washington Spirit would be winless after two games to start 2026? Struggles on defense are clear, but there’s a lot to like on the attack. Rosemonde Kouassi picked up two assists at the weekend, with Leicy Santos and Sofia Cantore showing they also have fire in their cleats. A slow, imperfect start, but there’s belief in this roster, which showed great fight coming from 2–0 down.

3. NJ/NY Gotham FC

With back-to-back shutouts, Gotham have yet to pick the ball out of their own net and have picked up where they left off in previous seasons with strong, disruptive team defense. No team has forced more turnovers in the opponent’s third than Gotham (17). Emily Sonnett and Jess Carter look locked in, and now team captain Tierna Davidson is coming back into the fold after a year out with an ACL injury.

Welcome back, Tierna Davidson! She's back on the pitch with @GothamFC after an ACL injury last season. #GFCvsNC | @NWSL pic.twitter.com/2QWwGYOT6D — NWSL on ION (@IONNWSL) March 22, 2026

2. Angel City FC

For Angel City, 2026 is officially the best start in team history after winning their opening two games of the year for the first time. They’re top of the league with the most goals scored (seven) while Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir is looking like an MVP candidate after a brace and an assist in the 3–1 win over California rivals Bay FC. Skeptics will say that ACFC have had an easy schedule (Chicago Stars, Bay FC), but you can only beat what is in front of you, and the L.A. side has tormented its opponents so far.

1. Portland Thorns

While they may not have the same dominant statistics as ACFC, arguably, the Portland Thorns have had the more difficult schedule (Washington Spirit, Seattle Reign) and have overcome more adversity than any other team. Defeating a team while fielding 10 players is hard. Defeating a team while fielding nine players is practically unheard of. The fact that Portland played 33 minutes with nine players and held onto its 2–0 lead without really looking under pressure is the stuff of instant NWSL legend. The 44th Cascadia Derby was one for the books. The Thorns feel like the team to beat right now.

2 - On Friday, @ThornsFC became the first team in #NWSL history to outscore their opponent by multiple goals while playing with at least one fewer player(s). Rose. pic.twitter.com/D4Dmj3Jx2s — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) March 21, 2026

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