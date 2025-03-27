Virginia Tech Softball: Preview For Ranked ACC Clash With Stanford
The No. 12 Virginia Tech Hokies (25-5, 5-1 ACC) take on the No. 16 Stanford Cardinal (24-3, 8-1) in a ranked ACC weekend series that will surely be one for the ages.
With Stanford joining the ACC officially in July of 2024, this marks the first ACC matchup for these two teams. Stanford will be a strong addition to a conference that has a deep level of competition to offer already.
Tech is coming off of a|nine-day break entering this matchup. It will be important to see if this long break has had any impact on the momentum the Hokies have built up this season.
Both squads enter this game on impressive win streaks. The Hokies have won its last six contests, impressive as that is, Stanford enters the game with a win streak double that.
ACC competition has been friendly to both sides, with only one loss apiece. The Cardinal have swept their last two ACC series, and Tech also swept its last ACC series.
The sole conference loss for Stanford came in its first contest against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. Since that loss, the Cardinal squad has kicked into another gear and has only allowed 2.4 runs per game on average.
It will be a tough test for the Hokies offense who themselves have been red hot. Tech loves the long ball, already amassing 50 on the season as a team.
That last series for Tech was one to remember. The Hokies swept the ACC award honors that week with Michelle Chatfield bringing home ACC and D1 National player of the week, and Emma Lemley was awarded ACC pitcher of the week honors after her stellar no-hitter against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Stanford is ever so dangerous on the base paths and they love to wreak as much havoc as they can. Bolstering an almost perfect 29 for 30 on stolen base attempts as a team proves to be a scare for any opposing catcher behind the dish.
23 years of coaching experience are split between the two head coaches on the diamond. Setting the stage for a battle that will prove to be a strategic battle between the two veteran coaches.
The season is far from over, but this series could have lasting impacts for seeding towards the end of the year. Both squads will be eager to steal the series win from the other.
The series is set to start Friday night at 6 p.m. at Tech Softball Park. It will be the third ACC series for the Hokies and the fourth for the Cardinal. Neither squad has yet to drop a conference series this season so expect both Tech and Stanford to try and keep its perfect slate intact. Coverage for the series can be found on the ACC Network.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Football: Biggest Winners From Virginia Tech's Pro Day
Virginia Tech Football: 2025 Pro Day Results & First Reactions
Virginia Tech Basketball: Virginia Tech reportedly interested in South Carolina transfer