AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

2021 3-Star Virginia Tech Tight End Target Jordan Dingle is an SI All-American Candidate

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Kentucky tight end Jordan Dingle is an SI All-American candidate.

Dingle, who is one of the top players in the state of Kentucky for the 2021 class, is considering Virginia Tech, Kentucky, and Ohio State among others, as he evaluates his school of choice.

The 6'4", 235 lbs. Dingle is one of Virginia Tech's top targets at tight end, along with South Carolina 3-star prospect Robbie Ouzts and North Carolina 3-star prospect Jack Hollifield.

There is no immediate timetable for Dingle's commitment decision.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. Thus far, the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American, as well as the top 10 offensive linemen, and top 10 slot receivers.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: Jordan Dingle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Position: Tight End 

School: Bowling Green (Ky.) 

Schools of Interest: Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Northwestern, among others

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Tall with relatively lean muscle in upper half. Appears to have put on good weight in trunk/lower half of late.

Athleticism: Runs relatively well for position with ball skills and leaping ability. More of a churner than burner with above-average deceleration and body adjustments while the ball is in the air.

Instincts: Scrappy player as both a receiver and blocker, with some finishing power with the latter. Athletic enough to execute reach blocks or get to the second level as blocker with quick breaks after the stem of routes to create separation as receiver.

Polish: Lines up attached and split out on Friday nights with the capability of constructing above-average routes thereafter. A lower center of gravity and more emphasis on his release at the line of scrimmage will balance out threat level between alignments.

Bottom Line: Dingle is a balanced tight end prospect with plus blocking ability and receiving ability attached or otherwise. He has solid hands and can pluck the ball away from his body, at the tail end of rock-solid routes at the prep level. With the frame to carry a few more pounds, he may be relegated to an H-back and/or in-line role at the next level but could sneak into the rotation relatively early on with his solid floor on all three downs.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A conversation with former Virginia Tech quarterback Bryan Randall: Part I

We spoke with 2004 ACC Player of the Year Bryan Randall. In part one we discussed his time on the Tech basketball team, switching conferences, and Seth Greenberg.

Justin Cates

by

BestCates

2021 Virginia Tech target Jack Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate

Jack Hollifield, the younger brother of Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield, is an SI All-American candidate

Mike McDaniel

After landing Georgia's Malachi Thomas last week, could Georgia DE Cole Nelson be next?

The Hokies are looking to land another Georgia prospect as he nears his commitment decision

Mike McDaniel

by

Jay.anderson

2021 Virginia Tech linebacker target Jordan Poole is an SI All-American candidate

Poole, who is down to Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and NC State, is expected to announce his commitment decision sometime in the near future

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

2021 Virginia Tech defensive end target Landyn Watson is an SI All-American candidate

Watson, a defensive end from Hutto, Texas, is an SI All-American candidate

Mike McDaniel

2021 Virginia Tech defensive tackle target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American candidate

Ingram-Dawkins, who is one of the top defensive tackles in the country, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

2021 Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson to enroll early at Virginia Tech

Johnson, a 3-star athlete from South Carolina, will move to Blacksburg in January

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson is an SI All-American candidate

Johnson, a 2021 Virginia Tech commit, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Who would Virginia Tech's replacement stars be in a spring season?

If the college football season gets pushed to spring, who could be the major contributors for Virginia Tech football?

Stephen Newman

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker named to Maxwell Award watch list

Hooker, who had an impressive second half of the season a year ago, is receiving high praise entering the new year

Bryan Manning